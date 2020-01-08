If you’re looking to get fit this year, our pick of the best fitness trackers can give you a very helpful leg up. Although they lack some of the features of dedicated smartwatches and fitness wearables, the humble fitness tracker wristband is perfect for those who prefer something a bit more minimalist.

We’ve tested all ten fitness trackers featured in this round-up, putting them through their paces and challenging the reliability of features such as activity tracking, GPS, heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking. As part of testing, we wear every fitness tracker for at least a week, and take them out on a series of short runs to get a true understanding of how they perform in everyday scenarios.

Below our round-up, you’ll find a buying guide answering the most common questions regarding how to choose the best fitness tracker for you. If you already have a rough idea of what you’re looking for, you can jump right to the best fitness trackers you can buy.