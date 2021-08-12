Best inflatable tent: Fast pitching and spacious tents for all budgets

3. Dometic Boracay FTC 301: Most innovative inflatable tent

Price when reviewed: £614 | Check price at Alpine Trek

Swedish brand Dometic is probably better known for its motorhome and campervan equipment, but its limited range of premium inflatable tents deserves more of the limelight, because their uniquely boxy design is game changing for tall people.

We tested the smallest tent in the collection: the capacious three-person Boracay FTC 301. A four-person version is also available, as well as much larger designs, but they all share the same square profile that, at 1.9m high with only the slightest pitch, gives the tent great head room as well as much more usable space.

Build quality is superb. Premium materials are used throughout, and the design of every toggle, zip and guy exhibits impressive attention to detail. For instance, the tent peg loops are colour coded for easier pitching, the internal window blinds unzip and stuff conveniently into a built-in pocket, the blackout bedroom is eerily dark, and the hanging loops are quality metal carabiners. You really can see where the money has been spent.

Setting up the tent couldn’t be easier. Using the included pump, pitching took us less than 10 minutes, and that included fitting the poles into the rain porch and completely pegging out the tent.

It is huge for a three-person tent, and ideal for a young family or luxury-focused campers. The living area has space for big chairs, camping table, stove and all the kitchen paraphernalia you could ever want. Also, thanks to a capacious secret storage area accessed through a zipped door in the bedroom, you can keep everything out of the way until needed. It is a shame that the storage area is inaccessible from outside, though.

The fabric used is an extremely durable 150D polyester, and Dometic offers the same tent in a technical heavy cotton if you crave even more luxury. It also offers an add-on inflatable canopy for £280 which provides even more communal space – a potentially invaluable addition for when the weather turns.

Key specs – Capacity: 3 people; Standing room: Yes; Bedrooms: 1; Pitch time: 10 minutes; Weight: 23kg; Waterproofing: 6,000mm HH; Packed dimensions: 78 x 36 x 43cm

Check price at Alpine Trek