Best treadmill 2024: Our recommended picks to improve your cardio at home

The best treadmills you can buy in 2024

1. JTX Sprint-5: Best home treadmill for most people

Price when reviewed: £899 | Check price at JTX Fitness

Key specs Size (WDH) 74 x 162 x 150cm Speed range 0-18km/h Incline range 0-12% Motor 2.5HP DC

Benefits: The latest Sprint-5 sees a powerful 2.5HP motor take charge of the “Black Diamond” run belt, propelling it to speeds of up to 18km/h. What’s more, this model can crank the incline up to 12% to increase the calorie burn and work different muscle groups in the lower body, even at low speeds.

The user experience is also improved with a revised console. This includes a selection of quick keys for rapidly changing both speed and incline, which is perfect for running along with the virtual training partner of your choice. We think it plays particularly well with Zwift and Kinomap – two third-party apps that JTX put on its promotional materials – but the built-in Bluetooth connectivity means it will work with more.

During testing, I found the “CushionStep” running deck to be whisper quiet, while the support it offered was enough to absorb at least some of the impact of each stride without becoming too springy. It’s a fairly large unit but once you’re done, JTX has incorporated a clever, hydraulic folding system that reduces the overall length by some 60cm. It’s still not as compact as some of the best folding treadmills, though.

Drawbacks: JTX has also included a tablet holder that, thanks to its firm spring mechanism, can keep even the largest of tablets in place. This is something you’ll need as the Sprint-5 lacks the screen you’d find on rival treadmills and, unfortunately, the built-in fan seemed to do very little in terms of cooling. Our only other complaint is that, since the speed and incline adjustments are found on the console, it’s a fair stretch for shorter users to reach.