Best treadmill 2024: Our recommended picks to improve your cardio at home
Maintain your cardio routine come rain or shine with our pick of the best treadmills
The best treadmill can be a great addition to your home gym equipment, whether you’re trying to burn fat, improve cardio fitness or just looking for a convenient way to stay active from home. That said, buying one is an investment in terms of both money and space.
Below, you’ll find options that cater to every level of walker and runner, including a couple of high-end picks for those of you who are set on creating the ultimate home gym experience.
Want to learn more?
Jump to the buying guide
Best treadmill: Our expert picks
Best home treadmill for most people
JTX Sprint 5
“The latest Sprint-5 sees a powerful 2.5HP motor take charge of the “Black Diamond” run belt, propelling it to speeds of up to 18km/h. What’s more, this model can crank the incline up to 12% to increase the calorie burn and work different muscle groups in the lower body, even at low speeds.” | Read more
Best compact treadmill
LL T350 Digital Folding Treadmill
Price: ~ £580
“The JLL T350 doesn’t disappoint in terms of the speed and incline range available, going right up to 18km/h and offering 20 levels of automatic incline to provide a challenge to runners of all levels.” | Read more
Best high-end treadmill
Peloton Tread
Price: ~ £3,345
“For those seeking the ultimate home-running experience, Peloton’s Tread should be at the top of your list. The 23.8in 1080p HD touchscreen is undoubtedly its standout feature, allowing you to fully immerse yourself in its guided workouts or many scenic runs on offer.” | Read more
The best treadmills you can buy in 2024
1. JTX Sprint-5: Best home treadmill for most people
Price when reviewed: £899 | Check price at JTX Fitness
|Key specs
|Size (WDH)
|74 x 162 x 150cm
|Speed range
|0-18km/h
|Incline range
|0-12%
|Motor
|2.5HP DC
Benefits: The latest Sprint-5 sees a powerful 2.5HP motor take charge of the “Black Diamond” run belt, propelling it to speeds of up to 18km/h. What’s more, this model can crank the incline up to 12% to increase the calorie burn and work different muscle groups in the lower body, even at low speeds.
The user experience is also improved with a revised console. This includes a selection of quick keys for rapidly changing both speed and incline, which is perfect for running along with the virtual training partner of your choice. We think it plays particularly well with Zwift and Kinomap – two third-party apps that JTX put on its promotional materials – but the built-in Bluetooth connectivity means it will work with more.
During testing, I found the “CushionStep” running deck to be whisper quiet, while the support it offered was enough to absorb at least some of the impact of each stride without becoming too springy. It’s a fairly large unit but once you’re done, JTX has incorporated a clever, hydraulic folding system that reduces the overall length by some 60cm. It’s still not as compact as some of the best folding treadmills, though.
Drawbacks: JTX has also included a tablet holder that, thanks to its firm spring mechanism, can keep even the largest of tablets in place. This is something you’ll need as the Sprint-5 lacks the screen you’d find on rival treadmills and, unfortunately, the built-in fan seemed to do very little in terms of cooling. Our only other complaint is that, since the speed and incline adjustments are found on the console, it’s a fair stretch for shorter users to reach.
2. JLL T350 Digital Folding Treadmill: Best compact treadmill
Price when reviewed: £580 | Check price at JLL
|Key specs
|Size (WDH)
|70 x 158 x 128cm
|Speed range
|0.3-18km/h
|Incline range
|20 levels
|Motor
|2.5HP continuous, 4.5HP peak
Benefits: The JLL T350 treadmill offers a great set of features for the price, as well as folding down to save you space when you’re not using it. I’m not going to suggest it’s tiny when folded by any means, but it’s easy to fold and unfold using the hydraulic arm and you can tuck it away by a wall using the wheels when it is folded up.
When you are running on it, the JLL T350 doesn’t disappoint in terms of the speed and incline range available, going right up to 18km/h and offering 20 levels of automatic incline to provide a challenge to runners of all levels. The 2.5HP continuous motor is also powerful enough to ensure that using the machine at top speed feels smooth. There are 20 pre-set running programmes, which you can use for a guided workout and you can adjust the speed on three of those to customise them to your ability.
Drawbacks: The only real negative about this compact treadmill is that the running area is small and very short at 41 x 123cm (W x D), so many runners will struggle to get beyond jogging pace. Check your stride length if this is a concern.
3. JTX Sprint-9 Pro: Best for gym-worthy features
Price when reviewed: £1,599 | Check price at JTX Fitness
|Key specs
|Size (WDH)
|82 x 185 x 154cm
|Speed range
|0-22km/h
|Incline range
|0-15%
|Motor
|4HP DC
Benefits: The JTX Sprint-9 Pro is every bit the semi-commercial fixed treadmill that its chunky frame suggests. Granted, the price is a little high, but I would argue it gives you access to the pinnacle of JTX’s treadmill technology. This includes its advanced Bluetooth-enabled console, capable of displaying all manner of running information in real-time on a crisp LCD screen and handlebar pulse sensors, meaning users don’t have to wear an additional chest strap. However, it is compatible with Polar heart rate monitors (sold separately) if you want more reliable regular readings.
I was hugely impressed with the 36 workout programmes on offer, all of which riff on a combination of speed and incline, depending on your ultimate goal. What’s more, a punchy 4HP motor, 22km/h top speed and punishing 15% incline means it will likely prove a match for all but the absolute fittest and fastest runners out there. It’s also worth noting that, despite all this power, the unit proved surprisingly quiet.
Zwift and Kinomap are the preferred third-party apps for use with this machine but the built-in Bluetooth makes it compatible with others, should you like to run along to a virtual instructor or online programme.
Drawbacks: It’s a big unit, weighing a hefty 125kg – meaning it will take up a fair bit of space at home. Nevertheless, the hulking frame houses a top-of-the-line CushionStep Pro deck, which I found very pleasant to run on.
4. Life Fitness T3 Go Console: Best treadmill for a cushioned run
Price when reviewed: £2,995 | Check price at Best Gym Equipment
|Key specs
|Size (WDH)
|88 x 202 x 147cm
|Speed range
|0-19km/h
|Incline range
|0-15%
|Motor
|3HP continuous
Benefits: I found the Life Fitness T3 silky-smooth to run on, even at the top speed of 19km/h and there are 14 well-developed exercise programmes to try. The 152cm-long track is large enough to allow even tall runners to really open out and sprint and the FlexDeck cushioning and shock absorption is far gentler on the body than running on the pavement.
The T3 comes with either a “Go” or a “Track” console. The latter boasts wireless connectivity to download more workouts or link with third-party apps such as Apple Health and MyFitnessPal. There’s more than enough motivation to be found in the preset workouts on the Go Console but if you crave connectivity then the Track might be worth the extra outlay.
Drawbacks: Although the T3 Go is an excellent piece of kit, it does lack some of the more exciting features that you would expect with the price tag, such as an LCD screen or Bluetooth connectivity. That being said, with a limited lifetime warranty on the frame and shock absorbers, 10-years on the motor and 3-years on parts and labour, it certainly proves an investment.
5. Peloton Tread: Best high-end treadmill
Price when reviewed: £3,345 | Check price at Peloton UK
|Key specs
|Size (WDH)
|84 x 173 x 157cm
|Speed range
|0-20km/h
|Incline range
|0-12.5%
|Motor
|3HP
Benefits: For those seeking the ultimate home-running experience, Peloton’s Tread should be at the top of your list. The 23.8in 1080p HD touchscreen is undoubtedly its standout feature, allowing you to fully immerse yourself in its guided workouts or many scenic runs on offer. It’s 150cm long and the 50cm wide belt is large enough for even the biggest of striders to get into a relaxed rhythm. I was also impressed with the 12.5% incline, which will cater to even the most ardent fitness enthusiasts around.
Drawbacks: The main caveat is that to get the most out of the Peloton Tread and that huge HD touchscreen, you will need to pay a £39/mth membership to unlock its on-demand and live classes. Still, the hardware alone is superb and assuming you have space and the money, you will not be disappointed with one of the best, if not the best option on the market right now.
Read our full Peloton Tread review
6. MYRUN Technogym Treadmill: Best gym-standard treadmill
Price when reviewed: £3,450 | Check price at Technogym
|Key specs
|Size (WDH)
|78.5 x 176 x 126cm
|Speed range
|0-20km/h
|Incline range
|0-12%
|Motor
|3HP
Benefits: First of all, let’s hand Technogym some kudos for making a treadmill that actually looks good. So good you can leave it out and let visitors admire it, rather than tucking it away in a garage or corner. It doesn’t just look the part, though. It’s packing some seriously impressive tech, including Technogym’s Running Rate feature, which aims to improve your running efficiency by coaching you to the right cadence (step rate) for your speed. It even picks out music that has the right beat for the step rate you should be aiming to achieve.
Through the MYRUN app, which I found links easily with the treadmill, you have access to comprehensive training programmes and, excitingly, Zwift – a training app where you run in a virtual world, reducing the risk of boredom. It’s also worth pointing out the fact that the MYRUN treadmill is smart enough to turn itself on automatically when you step on it, not least because it can be quite the shock if you don’t know about the feature in advance.
Drawbacks: The price tag definitely plays a factor, as it costs a considerable amount more than the mid-range options. However, in this case, you certainly get what you pay for when it comes to features, quality of build and stylish looks.
7. Technogym Skillmill Go: Best non-motorised treadmill
Price when reviewed: £11,250 | Check price at Technogym
|Key specs
|Size (WDH)
|89 x 191 x 154cm
|Speed range
|Unlimited
|Incline range
|N/A
|Motor
|N/A
Benefits: This falls into a completely different category to the rest of the treadmills on this list and not only because of its massive price tag. Curved, non-motorised treadmills are an increasingly common sight in gyms these days and offer a very different style of workout to a standard machine. Jump on and you can run as fast as you want instantly, with the belt speeding up when your foot lands higher up the curve. It makes for a very intense workout, usually involving sprint intervals rather than a steady effort and it burns a lot of calories in a short space of time
If you want your own curved treadmill, your options are limited and the price will be high. The Skillmill Go is a commercial-standard machine that you can use to train in a number of ways. It has 11 levels of resistance and different handles so you can, for example, hold on with your arms while you really drive against the belt with your legs. There’s one last bonus, too – no motor means its running costs are minimal.
Drawbacks: Needless to say the cost comes into play. Despite being an incredibly versatile treadmill, it’s a hefty price tag to pay without some of the connectivity and workout features other motorised options have to offer.
How to choose the best treadmill for you
How much do I need to spend?
The price of a treadmill will vary depending on the build quality and features, so it’s best to know what your intended use for before making a purchase.
- High-end, gym quality: Upwards of £1,000
- Mid-range, home-use: Between £500 and £1000
- Walkers and beginner runners: £200 to £500 range
How much room do I need?
Carefully check the dimensions of any treadmill you’re interested in. You will need at least a single bed’s worth of room when using the treadmill, and some clearance at the back to step on and off. It’s also worth considering what else you will want in the room with your treadmill.
READ NEXT: Best rowing machines
Do I need a treadmill capable of hitting a specific speed?
A major difference between most home and commercial treadmills is the top speed available. So, unless you want to end up frustrated, it pays to make sure that the treadmill you’re considering suits your running needs.
- Gym treadmills will routinely go up to 19-22.5km/h (12-14mph)
- Home-use machines will often top out at 12-16km/h (8-10mph) or even lower
READ NEXT: Best exercise bikes
What other features should I look out for?
There are a few other key features worth looking out for that can help take your training to the next level.
- A variety of preset workouts, such as hill and sprint sessions
- Different screen sizes, ranging from simple monochrome displays right up to detailed colour LCD TV screens that connect to the internet for in-run entertainment
- Contact heart-rate monitors
- Smartphone or fitness wearables connectivity for tracking and uploading your workouts
- Incline settings – it’s worth looking out for treadmills that can provide a maximum incline of around 10-15%, as this allows you to increase the difficulty of your run without needing as much speed
You’ll want to make sure that the treadmill belt is long enough to accommodate your running stride and that you don’t exceed the manufacturer’s maximum weight ratings.
The latter is essential, as any warranties will be null and void in the event of an accident – and having a treadmill fall to bits halfway through a run is less than ideal in any case.
What should I look for in terms of build quality?
As a minimum, you want a two-year warranty on a treadmill. After that, it’s worth considering:
- Individual parts, especially the motor.
- The motor’s horsepower – runners should look for a minimum of 2.5HP (continuous, rather than peak, so it lasts your whole workout), while walkers can get away with 1.5 or 2.0HP)
- The thickness of the running belt – thicker, cushioned belts are more durable and comfortable to run on.
How much am I going to use it?
It’s a tough question when it comes to exercise equipment, but it’s an important one. The more a treadmill will be used, the better a motor and sturdier a build it needs – and that means spending more money.
Gym-standard treadmills are designed to withstand people running on them all day for many years, while the cheapest consumer ones might struggle with an especially keen runner. If you’re a heavy user or if more than one person will be using the treadmill, it’s worth spending a little more to get a hardier machine.
Our expert picks
Best home treadmill for most people
JTX Sprint 5
“The latest Sprint-5 sees a powerful 2.5HP motor take charge of the “Black Diamond” run belt, propelling it to speeds of up to 18km/h. What’s more, this model can crank the incline up to 12% to increase the calorie burn and work different muscle groups in the lower body, even at low speeds.” | Read more
Best compact treadmill
LL T350 Digital Folding Treadmill
Price: ~ £580
“The JLL T350 doesn’t disappoint in terms of the speed and incline range available, going right up to 18km/h and offering 20 levels of automatic incline to provide a challenge to runners of all levels.” | Read more
Best high-end treadmill
Peloton Tread
Price: ~ £3,345
“For those seeking the ultimate home-running experience, Peloton’s Tread should be at the top of your list. The 23.8in 1080p HD touchscreen is undoubtedly its standout feature, allowing you to fully immerse yourself in its guided workouts or many scenic runs on offer.” | Read more
I am text block. Click edit button to change this text. Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Ut elit tellus, luctus nec ullamcorper mattis, pulvinar dapibus leo.