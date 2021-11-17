Best massage gun 2024: Speed up recovery and soothe pain for less this Prime Day

As with stretching, though, you’re advised not to overdo it. Don’t be tempted to use your massage gun for more than 10 minutes in one go, especially on the higher speed settings. Experts suggest focusing your massage gun on each muscle group for only up to 30 seconds before and during exercise. Then once your workout is done, you can go at it a bit more, spending up to two minutes on each muscle group.

So even if you’re not the sporty type, a massage gun can do wonders for your physical and mental health, and even help you wind down for a good night’s sleep.

What features should I look for when buying a massage gun?

Massage guns are expensive bits of kit. Even our best-value recommendation costs well over £50. So before you shell out, know what you want from your gun.

If you’re a regular gym-goer who takes training and recovery seriously, then a high-powered massage gun with Bluetooth and a companion fitness app will be a worthwhile investment. If you want a device to soothe sore muscles after another long day at your desk, then look for a lightweight massage gun that offers various easy-to-attach heads and gentler speed settings.

Here are the main features you’ll want to compare when shopping for a massage gun:

Speed levels: The speed with which the head of the device pounds against you is measured in percussions per minute (PPM). About 2400 PPM is about as intense as most people will want to go, but one of our best-value recommended massage guns goes up to 4800, very much the “up to 11” of the massage gun world.

What’s important is that you have a few speeds to choose between, so you can opt for low-intensity massage for everyday muscle relief, medium to boost recovery, and high intensity to get rid of painful knots. Look for three or more optional speeds, which are easy to switch between while you use the device.

Amplitude: This means the depth to which the massager can penetrate your muscles. If you’re an athlete wanting a powerful machine for effective muscle recovery, go for an amplitude of at least 12mm. A couple of our best sports massage guns have an amplitude of 16mm.

Attachments: Most of our recommended massage guns come with a set of free interchangeable massage heads, usually made from foam or rubber. The standard ball-shaped head is great for massaging large muscle groups, including your arms, back, buttocks and thighs. More specialist heads such as a conical shape provides a more intense targeted massage for trigger points and smaller areas, such as your feet. Some massage guns include more unusual attachments such as a u-shaped head, which you can use to massage either side of your spine and around your achilles tendon.

Weight: All our recommended massage guns are cordless and rechargeable, and light enough to carry around. But a couple are particularly small and weigh in at under 700g, ideal for your gym bag or locker, or even for taking along on hiking and cycling trips.

Battery life: You’re unlikely to use your massage gun for more than 10 minutes at a time, but you don’t want to have to plug it in to recharge after every single time you use it. So look for a battery life of two or more hours, so you can leave the massage gun in your gym bag or locker without having to worry that it may run dry on you.

Charging format: A versatile charging format, such as USB-C, is really handy too, because it means you can plug the unit into your phone charger.

