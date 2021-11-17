Best massage gun 2024: Speed up recovery and soothe pain for less this Prime Day
Transform your fitness programme and improve performance with our guide to the best massage guns
The best massage guns are more than just battery-operated substitutes for a willing pair of hands. These powerful, rechargeable devices deliver a particular type of deep-tissue massage: an intense, percussive pounding, designed to beat muscle knots into submission, increase blood flow, and aid sports recovery. They come with different speed settings, and interchangeable heads for various massage needs, and contrary to popular belief, you don’t have to be an athlete to reap the benefits.
Struggling to decide on the right massage gun for you? That’s where we can help. Having put the effort into researching – and in some instances, testing – the best massage guns on the market right now, our experts are perfectly positioned to advise you on the best tools for the job.
Below you’ll find our carefully put together roundup of the top ten massage guns, including key specs, pricing info and links to buy. We’ve also answered some of the most common massage-gun questions in our buying guide, so that you can be completely clued up before you part with your cash. Pressed for time? See a quick at a glance list of our favourite models below this introduction.
The best massage guns to buy in 2024
1. Theragun Elite: Best massage gun for deep sports massage
Price when reviewed: £349 | Check price at Therabody
Great for… personal trainers and professionals
Not so great for… those seeking an affordable option
The Theragun Elite tops Theragun’s consumer range (there’s also the £549 Theragun Pro, aimed at personal trainers and massage therapists) and is packed with features, but is it worth £375? Yes, said our in-depth review, which gave this powerful device five stars and hailed its ease of use, excellent Android and iOS companion app (which connects to the gun via Bluetooth), and deep muscle-pounding 16mm amplitude.
You also get five interchangeable foam attachments (dampener, standard ball, wedge, thumb and cone) and five speeds (1,750-2,400ppm), giving you many different combinations of surface and intensity for different muscle groups and parts of your body. You’re guided through these combinations and helped to achieve your perfect massage programme by the app.
The Elite’s unusual shape enables you to hold it in various ways, making it easier to reach awkward places than with standard pistol-grip massage guns. The angular shape does take up a fair bit of space in your gym bag, though. The Elite is also one of the noisiest massage guns on our list. But if you’re serious about your fitness regime, or desperate to sort out those knotty back muscles once and for all, this device is a sound investment.
Read our full Theragun Elite review for more details
Key specs – Size (WDH): 7.4 x 24 x 17cm; Weight: 1kg; Amplitude: 16mm; Attachments included: 5; Speed settings: 5; Usage per charge: Up to 2 hours; Colours available: 4
2. Renpho R3 GM171: Best value massage gun
Price when reviewed: £90 | Check price at Amazon
Great for… a good massage at an affordable price
Not so great for… all-out power
The Renpho R3 is the other massage gun we’ve reviewed in-depth. It can’t equal the Theragun Elite for brute power (hence its four-star score), but as the second-cheapest massage gun on our list it offers amazing value for money.
This lovely lightweight massager moves easily over your muscles to provide a thorough, satisfying massage, without penetrating so deep that it causes pain. It comes with an impressive set of speed options and foam attachments (ball, ‘air-cushion’, fork, bullet and flat head), and uses USB-C like almost all modern Android phones. With an excellent battery life of up to six hours, you won’t need to charge the gun too often anyway. It’s also much quieter than the Theragun, and easier to fit into a gym bag or travel bag.
Glowing Amazon reviews from daily runners, swimmers and gym-goers testify to the muscle-healing power of the Renpho R3, saying it “provides instant relief from sore muscles” and allows them to train harder because they know this device will soothe their muscle afterwards.
Read our full Renpho R3 review for more details
Key specs – Size (WDH): 5.84 x 14.48 x 18.54 cm; Weight: 680g; Amplitude: 10mm; Attachments included: 5; Speed settings: 5; Battery life: Up to 6 hours; Colours available: 2
Massage Gun, RENPHO Massage Gun Deep Tissue Powerful up to 3200rpm Handheld Percussion Muscle Massager with 2500mAh Battery and Type-C Charging for Muscle Pain Relief Recovery, Black
3. TYIAUS Massage Gun: Best cheap massage gun
Price when reviewed: £38 | Check price at Amazon
Great for… pinching pennies
Not so great for… robust build quality
It looks like something you’d whip out to blast space invaders, and you don’t have the reassurance of a big brand name. But this excellent massage gun packs in a remarkable set of features for just £56 and receives glowing reviews from Amazon buyers. As well as an LED touchscreen, carry case, deep-tissue amplitude and excellent eight-hour battery life, you get six massage heads including a u-shape head for spinal massage, and 30 (30!) speed modes, going up to 3,600 strokes per minute.
The device can be rather noisy at top speed, and there really is no good reason to have that many speed options – we’d rather have fewer, which are easier to switch between. You also don’t get a charger. But the TYIAUS is impressive for the price.
Key specs – Size (WDH): 11 x 27 x 28cm; Weight: 1kg; Amplitude: 16mm; Attachments included: 6; Speed settings: 30; Battery life: Up to 8 hours; Colours available: 1
Muscle Massage Gun,TYIAUS Massage Gun Deep Tissue,30 Speeds Powerful Percussion Massager,Portable Muscle Gun,6 Massage Heads,LCD Touch Screen, Handheld Body Massager for Muscle Pain Relief,Relax
4. MuscleGun Carbon: Best mid-range massage gun
Price when reviewed: £170 | Check price at Amazon
Great for… top-range performance with a mid-range price tag
Not so great for… tight budgets
Commanding a five-star rating in our full-length review, the MuscleGun Carbon is one of the best value massage guns around – and definitely our pick for a gun at £200 or under.
Despite costing half the price of the stellar Theragun Elite, it’s got higher top and low end speeds ranging from a leisurely 1,400 ppm to a fierce 3,200 ppm. Place that inside a well-shaped and balanced gun, and you’ve got a range of intensities to ease muscular aches at whatever angle you can manage. You’re only missing out on the deepest of massage treatments, but the 12mm depth still packs a sizable punch for the price – and you won’t need to stop for anyone with its astonishing 5hr battery life.
It’s all super simple to pack away, too: the carry case is an extremely portable, zip-up container for the gun, charger and its accessories. If you’re seeking a middle ground between suspiciously cheap and exceedingly expensive, this is the massage gun for you.
Read our full MuscleGun Carbon review for more details
Key specs – Size (WDH): 6.2 x 18.86 x 24.2cm; Weight: 0.98kg; Amplitude: 12mm; Attachments included: 4; Speed settings: 5; Usage per charge: Up to 5 hours; Colours available: 1
MuscleGun Carbon Muscle Massage Gun Deep Tissue Massager. Pro Grade MuscleGun Carbon Percussion Massager with 4 Massage Heads, 300 Minute Battery, Variable Speed Control, Travel Case, Rechargeable.
5. HoMedics Pro Physio Massage Gun: Best heated massage gun for pain relief and cellulite
Price when reviewed: £220 | Check price at Amazon
Great for… a plethora of specialist settings
Not so great for… those after a cheaper option
HoMedics Pro Physio is near the top of the price range for consumer massage guns, but it really packs in the features including a special head to tackle cellulite, and built-in warm and cold temperature therapy for brilliantly effective natural pain relief.
Among the six interchangeable heads HoMedics includes with its Pro Physio massage gun are a ‘heat head’, which you can set to heat up to 47˚C in less than two minutes, and a ‘cold head’, which you can keep in the freezer. For many, these will make all the difference to training and everyday comfort. The device is also mercifully quiet, and glides smoothly over your skin or clothes, whichever head you use (barrel, ball and arrow are all included, as well as cellulite, hot and cold).
Key specs – Size (WDH): 7.7 x 13.5 x 15.27cm; Weight: 915g; Amplitude: 10mm; Attachments included: 6; Speed settings: 3; Battery life: Up to 3.5 hours; Colours available: 1
HoMedics Pro Power Handheld Physiotherapy Massager Gun - Professional Deep Tissue Physio Massaging Gun, Heated Head to Aid Relief of Muscle Tension, 6 Massage Heads, Cordless, Rechargeable - Black
6. Power Plate Mini+: Best mini massage gun
Price when reviewed: £150 | Check price at Amazon
Great for… travelling
Not so great for… those seeking maximum power
The Power Plate Mini+ is the smallest and lightest massage gun on our list, but it’s not short of power, achieving up to a seriously muscle-whacking 3,600ppm top speed. The two interchangeable heads are really easy to attach, and this is one of the quieter massage guns you can buy, making it ideal for giving your muscles a post-run massage while you watch TV or play warm-down music, or for soothing your muscles before bed.
On the downside, the Mini+’s 9mm amplitude may not be quite as deep as you need for a sports massage, and you may find it a little too small for large hands.
Key specs – Size (WDH): 5 x 9.35 x 15.3 cm; Weight: 435g; Amplitude: 8mm; Attachments included: 2; Speed settings: 4; Battery life: Up to 5 hours; Colours available: 1
7. Homedics NOVO Mini Massage Gun: Best cheap mini massage gun
Price when reviewed £48 | Check price at Amazon
Great for… a compact option at a compact price
Not so great for… long-lasting battery life
The Novo Mini Massage Gun is a handy piece of kit. Featuring four attachment heads and six vibration frequencies, ranging from 1,400 to 2,800 RPM, it proves itself to be a versatile product for a great price. Out of the box, the Novo Mini looks and feels sturdy, fitting tidily in the protective travel case supplied.
I utilised all four heads, but worked mostly with the bullet. After some pre-season training and a gentle cool down, I used the bullet to release tension in tight regions – namely, the hamstrings. I started with the flat head on its maximum setting, focusing on tender areas to bring a layer of warmth to the tissue. I then identified areas for localised treatment and put the bullet to work, pushing deep to work away any nasty knots. Following 10-15 minutes of identifying, warming and treating the tissue, I rounded off with some static and dynamic stretches, allowing the muscle to contract and release through a range of natural movements.
The following day my legs were back to feeling spritely, and as a result of using the Novo Mini, I probably saved an extra day of recovery. If you’re looking for a compact massage gun that won’t break the bank, the Homedics Novo Mini has you covered.
Key specs – Size (WDH): 5.2 x 14.8 x 14cm; Weight: 0.6kg; Amplitude: 10mm; Attachments included: 4; Speed settings: 6; Battery life: 1-hour runtime; Colours available: 1
Homedics NOVO Mini Massage Gun, 4 Attachments and 6 Intensity Settings, from Soothing Vibration to High-Power Percussion Massage, USB-C Port for Charging and 1-Hour Runtime, Compact Travel Case
8. Hypervolt Go 2: Best for the gym
Price when reviewed: £129 | Check price at Hyperice
Great for… everyday gym use
Not so great for… deep-tissue action
The Hypervolt Go 2 is a straightforward, effective piece of kit that’s ideal for incorporating into your fitness routine. Stylish and sturdy, it offers three speed settings of 2,200 PPM, 2,750 PPM, and 3,200 PPM, which can be easily changed by pressing the single power/control button once in use. The gun comes with two attachments – a flat head and bullet – that will, in most cases, be sufficient in delivering varied treatment depending on your needs.
With a 40W motor, this isn’t the most powerful gun on the market, but that’s not to say it doesn’t perform. We still found the Hypervolt Go 2 to be effective during warm-up sessions and recovery. Providing an amplitude of 10mm, it worked nicely on all muscle groups, helping to offset DOMS, or prepare the muscles for exercise. However, if you’re looking for a gun to deliver deep tissue massage, you’d be better served with a model with an amplitude of 12 to 16mm.
All being said, the Go 2 proves good value for money. It can be stored comfortably in your gym bag – albeit without a carry case – and, with an impressive three-hour battery life, you won’t need to charge it after every use.
Key specs – Size (WDH): 5 x 17 x 18.5cm; Weight: 680g; Amplitude: 10mm; Attachments included: 2; Speed settings: 3; Battery life: 3 hours; Colours available: 2
9. Theragun Mini: Best small deep-tissue massage gun
Price when reviewed: £155 | Check price at Theragun
Great for… pocket-sized deep-tissue massages
Not so great for… those in need of multiple attachment options
The Theragun Elite’s little brother is even smaller than the Power Plate Mini+ and offers a deeper sports massage (12mm). The solid triangular handle can be tricky to grip in certain positions, but it does lend the device a handsome look and durability, which it’ll need if it’s being thrown around in your gym bag every morning. You only get the basic ball attachment in the box, but the Theragun Mini is compatible with all 4th generation Theragun attachments, which you can buy from Therabody.
Key specs – Size (WDH): 3.5 x 7.7 x 15.2cm; Weight: 650g; Amplitude: 12mm; Attachments included: 1; Speed settings: 3; Battery life: 2.5 hours; Colours available: 5
10. Renpho Reach: Best massage gun for back pain
Price when reviewed: £50 | Check price at Amazon
Great for… targeting hard to reach spots
Not so great for… deep-tissue power
Back pain is a common problem and, whether it’s from sitting at a desk, injury, or even just a poor night’s sleep, it can be quite an inconvenience to our daily tasks. For the most part, it will require an extra set of hands to help relieve tension in the back.
Equipped with a detachable extension handle, the Renpho Reach enables you to target your back and other hard-to-reach areas, relieving tension and helping to work away tight spots. It also comes with four attachment heads and has five adjustable speed settings, ranging from 1,600 to 2,800ppm. I tried using the Reach to access tight areas down my erector spinae – locating potential knots and utilising varying speeds to release tension – and was able to do so with relative ease, thanks to the extended handle. The Reach also proved itself to be useful when focusing on the calves and glutes and, for those with mobility issues, the extended handle helps reach those areas efficiently without requiring too much additional bending or stretching.
If you’re looking for a massage gun that can cater to multiple needs, the Renpho Reach stands out as an effective and versatile option that won’t break the bank.
Key specs – Size (WDH): 6.6 x 12.7 x 36.8cm; Weight: 645g; Amplitude: 8mm; Attachments included: 4; Speed settings: 5; Battery life: 3-hour runtime; Colours available: 1
Massager Gun with Detachable Handle, RENPHO Reach Mini Massage Gun with Extension Handle, Muscle Massage Gun Deep Tissue with Touchable LED Screen for Home Workout Full Body Muscle Massage Relax, Grey
How to choose the best massage gun for you
Why do I need a massage gun?
Massage guns are power tools for your muscles. They use a rapid percussive action (think of the pummelling, pounding type of massage) that increases blood flow to the area and, as a result, helps eliminate muscle soreness and inflammation. So these devices have become very popular among athletes for promoting muscle recovery, which is an essential part of any fitness programme.
How do I use a massage gun?
Whether you’re looking to improve your wellbeing or take your workouts to the next level, a massage gun is a handy companion to have. It can be used for an array of beneficial purposes, including:
- Before and during workouts to warm the muscles up and help prevent injury
- After workouts to work away lactic acid and treat DOMS
- For a deep tissue massage to help unravel painful knots
- For trigger point massage and pressure points to relieve tension and boost the production of endorphins
As with stretching, though, you’re advised not to overdo it. Don’t be tempted to use your massage gun for more than 10 minutes in one go, especially on the higher speed settings. Experts suggest focusing your massage gun on each muscle group for only up to 30 seconds before and during exercise. Then once your workout is done, you can go at it a bit more, spending up to two minutes on each muscle group.
So even if you’re not the sporty type, a massage gun can do wonders for your physical and mental health, and even help you wind down for a good night’s sleep.
What features should I look for when buying a massage gun?
Massage guns are expensive bits of kit. Even our best-value recommendation costs well over £50. So before you shell out, know what you want from your gun.
If you’re a regular gym-goer who takes training and recovery seriously, then a high-powered massage gun with Bluetooth and a companion fitness app will be a worthwhile investment. If you want a device to soothe sore muscles after another long day at your desk, then look for a lightweight massage gun that offers various easy-to-attach heads and gentler speed settings.
Here are the main features you’ll want to compare when shopping for a massage gun:
Speed levels: The speed with which the head of the device pounds against you is measured in percussions per minute (PPM). About 2400 PPM is about as intense as most people will want to go, but one of our best-value recommended massage guns goes up to 4800, very much the “up to 11” of the massage gun world.
What’s important is that you have a few speeds to choose between, so you can opt for low-intensity massage for everyday muscle relief, medium to boost recovery, and high intensity to get rid of painful knots. Look for three or more optional speeds, which are easy to switch between while you use the device.
Amplitude: This means the depth to which the massager can penetrate your muscles. If you’re an athlete wanting a powerful machine for effective muscle recovery, go for an amplitude of at least 12mm. A couple of our best sports massage guns have an amplitude of 16mm.
Attachments: Most of our recommended massage guns come with a set of free interchangeable massage heads, usually made from foam or rubber. The standard ball-shaped head is great for massaging large muscle groups, including your arms, back, buttocks and thighs. More specialist heads such as a conical shape provides a more intense targeted massage for trigger points and smaller areas, such as your feet. Some massage guns include more unusual attachments such as a u-shaped head, which you can use to massage either side of your spine and around your achilles tendon.
Weight: All our recommended massage guns are cordless and rechargeable, and light enough to carry around. But a couple are particularly small and weigh in at under 700g, ideal for your gym bag or locker, or even for taking along on hiking and cycling trips.
Battery life: You’re unlikely to use your massage gun for more than 10 minutes at a time, but you don’t want to have to plug it in to recharge after every single time you use it. So look for a battery life of two or more hours, so you can leave the massage gun in your gym bag or locker without having to worry that it may run dry on you.
Charging format: A versatile charging format, such as USB-C, is really handy too, because it means you can plug the unit into your phone charger.
