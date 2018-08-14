Best electric scooter 2024: Our tested favourites

Are electric scooters legal in the US?

While private electric scooters are legal in most US states, rules tend to differ from state to state. While some states such as California have embraced them, making them a common sight on roads, other states have different legislations – including strict speed limits, helmets below a certain age or only street use – to ensure safety. Some states even require you to have a driving licence to ride an e-scooter.

Are electric scooters legal in Europe?

Just like with US states, different European countries have different e-scooter laws. While many European countries initially banned them, most countries have now softened their stance. They are now legal to ride in most European tourist hubs including France, Portugal, Germany and the Netherlands, but each of these countries has different laws regarding the use of helmets, maximum speed limit and so on.

Is there anything else I should know?

How fast and far do you want to go, and how often?

The main differences between electric scooters relate to how fast they can go, how far they can go and how often you will need to charge them. If you’re planning to use one for your commute, it’s worth considering the total mileage you need to cover daily, and how quickly you would like to be travelling on it. Also, consider whether your electric scooter will be able to complete your commute in both directions without needing a recharge, which will save you the hassle of carrying its charger around all day.

How much should you spend?

Most of the good adult electric scooters cost around £400, but if you want longer mileage between charges, then you’re looking at something nearer to the £600 mark. Generally speaking, you will see longer-lasting batteries, higher speeds and better mileage the more you’re willing to spend. But if you’re planning on using your scooter for only an hour or two each day, you may be better off choosing a good affordable or mid-range unit instead.

READ NEXT: Best bike helmets

Do you need a helmet when riding an electric scooter?

Electric scooters are relatively easy to carry and control but it’s important to be safe while riding them. The use of helmets isn’t mandatory when riding a rental e-scooter in the UK, but we always recommend wearing one. Even though electric scooters are really easy to control, it’s better to be safe than sorry. There’s no reason not to purchase a helmet because you can get one for as little as £20 from most reputableable online retailers.

Precautions to take before riding your electric scooter for the first time

Electric scooters are relatively easy to operate, but if you haven’t ridden one before, their speed and manoeuvrability can take some getting used to. Before riding your electric scooter in any crowded space, we recommend getting a hang of it for about an hour in a secluded area. Apart from checking all its features (including if any are hidden within an accompanying app), pay careful attention to how much pressure you need to apply to the throttle to accelerate, and to the brakes when you need to slow down or halt. While riding, it’s a good habit to always keep one hand on the brake, so you don’t lose control of your electric scooter.