The best air mattresses and sleeping pads for comfortable camping

The best air mattress will make sure you sleep well outdoors, and if you’re planning on camping regularly, it’s the single most important piece of kit, aside from your tent. After all, a holiday isn’t much fun if you’re not getting proper rest, especially if you’re spending a week running around with free-ranging kids.

You will see both camping mats and air mattresses on the market. Camping mats are thin, inflatable mats that roll down small and are designed for backpacking, wild camping and adventures where portability and weight are key factors. Air mattresses tend to be larger, heavier and more time-consuming to inflate, but what they lack in portability, they more than make up for in comfort. If you’re packing up the car and spending a week at a campsite, they’re worth the space in the boot. They also allow you to eschew sleeping bags in favour of proper sheets, pillows and duvets that can really make camping feel like home away from home. A good quality air mattress is also a sound investment for when unexpected guests come to stay.

There are plenty of cheap air mattresses available to buy; however, this is one bit of kit where we would recommend spending as much as you can. A cheap air bed can be a false economy because they’re prone to slowly deflating in the night and can be plasticky and uncomfortable to sleep on. Our picks are all reliable, comfortable and durable.

Best air mattresses: At a glance

Best lightweight sleeping pad Alpkit EZ Sleeper | £25 Check price at Alpkit Best value double sleeping mat Vango Comfort Double 10cm | £115 Check price at Outdoor World Direct Best budget air mattress Hi-Gear Deluxe Double Air Bed | £17 Check price at Blacks

Jump to our buying guide to learn more about the features of air mattresses

How we test air mattresses

Being paid to sleep is a dream we’ve now happily fulfilled, thanks to our extensive testing of the best air beds. At home and away, on both family and backpacking trips, we’ve carried, inflated, slept on and packed up all manner of mattresses, from the lightest camping options to huge double designs. We’ve even raced a couple down a river, although this didn’t impact the final test results…

When inflating our air beds, we’ve used our lungs, supplied inflation bags, built-in pumps and, when more effort was required, we relied on the Quechua hand pump.

Comfort is obviously very subjective, but we have taken into account cost, what its intended use is (an ultralight camping mat will never provide as much hip-supporting as a 12 cm-thick memory-foam design) and, ultimately, whether it is meant for one person or a couple, as rolling can be a real issue with many designs and one that can guarantee a broken night’s sleep.

READ NEXT: Best camp bed