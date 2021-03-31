Best camp bed: Sleep better with our pick of the comfiest camping beds and sleeping mats

Want to know the secret to a good night’s sleep on a campsite? It’s a combination of a great sleeping bag, comfortable camp bed, and just maybe, a wee dram of something to take the edge off.

There’s a vast, and often baffling collection of sleeping mats and camp beds available at every size, weight and budget. To help you out, we’ve put together a buying guide which explains the most common features you’ll find on camp beds. Before that, we’ve listed camp beds and sleeping mats with the best and most comfortable designs, whether you’re looking to head out on a solo wild camping adventure, need somewhere to recover at a music festival or have two weeks booked on a campsite with the family.

The cost of camping equipment can soon mount up, so we’ve made sure to include options that are great value for money, and will last for many happy summers. There’s nothing worse than waking up on cold, bumpy ground after your cheap air bed has sprung a leak.