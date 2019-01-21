The best metal detectors for finding lost treasures

If you have a bit more to spend (between £250 and £400), consider buying a model equipped with a wider level of discrimination and a pinpointing feature, which emits a long tone that increases in intensity the nearer you are to the target. Most mid-priced detectors will spot something of interest up to a foot deep – and possibly deeper if the target’s a big one.

Few budget and mid-priced detectors are suitable for searching beaches below the water-line. Yes, their coils may be waterproof, but their electronics could easily be confused by the salty water and large amounts of natural black iron deposits in the sand. However, there are a few models on the market – like the Makro Multi Kruzer, reviewed here – that are configured for use below the waterline.

If money really is no object and you have dreams of possibly striking gold, consider a specialised gold detector. These prohibitively expensive probes cost as much as £8,000 but they can detect gold up to and occasionally beyond a depth of five metres if the target is large enough. The most tech-laden models can even stream full-colour underground images of the target to your tablet.

Anything else I should consider taking with me?

Most metal detectors run on four AA batteries. It’s a good idea to take a spare set with you because detecting can be a very time-consuming pursuit and you don’t want to run out of juice just before possibly striking gold.

You’ll also need a trowel, small spade or specialised detector digging tool that can penetrate compact earth without making too big a hole. Digging with your hands is out of the question unless you’re on a beach above the wave-breaking line where the sand is soft enough. That said, the best tool to use on a beach is a colander-style sand scoop that you shake from side to side to release the sand and expose the goods.

If you have some extra funds, also consider investing in a hand probe for pinpoint accuracy once the main detector has found its target. These handy gizmos are very sensitive and really good at locating the source of the find: they emit a continuous tone that gets louder as you approach the target. The Garrett Pro-Pointer is an excellent model in this respect, but it’s not especially cheap.

Finally, don’t forget to take a small shoulder bag with you to carry all that lovely treasure you’ve just found.

Where are the best places to start metal detecting?

When it comes to metal detecting, the mantra, “where there are people, there’s treasure” stands fast. Considering Britain’s rich ancient history, our open fields are naturally among the most sought-after places in the world to find valuable relics.

However, there’s every chance you’ll be venturing onto private land, so you will definitely need permission from the landowner first, or you could forfeit anything you find. A recently ploughed field is the best place to start since the topsoil has just been turned and the ground is soft enough to dig. Amazingly, you won’t need to dig too deep either because, as some experts have pointed out, a ring or coin lost on the surface around 100 to 200 years ago will only sink between 3cm and 20cm over time.

If you’re a beginner and want a better chance of finding something possibly very valuable, consider visiting the nearest beach, especially the “towel line” where sunbathers lay out their towels. Given that so many people visit beaches all year round, you have a very good chance of finding something valuable and contemporary, like a ring, watch or bracelet that’s slipped off the owner without them realising.

Whether you feel the need to hand the Rolex watch you just found beneath the sand into the local police station is entirely up to you. Usually, the police will hold it for 28 days and, if no-one claims it, it’s yours. It’s a moral dilemma that every finder faces: do you get off on the pleasure of handing a treasured item back to its ecstatic rightful owner or would you rather have a few thousand extra pounds in your bank account?

It should be stressed that UK beaches are also under ownership. Usually, the area above the high water mark is either privately owned or belongs to a local authority, while the area between the high water mark and the low water mark belongs to the Crown. Clearly, you’d be wise to check first and ask permission if necessary. That said, it seems most beach owners turn a blind eye to the activity while others aren’t even aware you’re doing it.

What are the rules of metal detecting?

While stories of multi-million-pound finds may inspire you to get into serious metal detecting, be aware that there are laws in place governing treasure finds. You can find out more from the Portable Antiquities Scheme. The Treasure Act 1996 states that if you stumble upon a pot of solid gold coins, you’re supposed to report it to the local coroner within 14 days. And don’t expect to keep all the proceeds of the find because you’ll almost certainly be required to share at least 50% of it with the landowner. Still, 50 grand from a £100,000 haul isn’t bad for a single day’s work.

