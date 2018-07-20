Best shed: Keep your garden tools safe with the best garden sheds

Metal sheds tend to be heavy and harder to assemble, but they offer the best security and, if properly looked after, can last a very long time. The caveat is that they’re prone to condensation, which could drip onto your electrical items.

Whichever material you choose, your shed will need to be built on a suitable base, typically of wood or concrete, which you may have to buy and install separately. And remember that your shed’s floor will be made of the same materials as its walls and roof, so make sure it’s sturdy enough for whatever you want to put in it. A chipboard floor may bring the price down, but it can bow under heavy loads.

Finally, think about the roof. Wooden sheds are often topped with felt, which can become loose or torn in high winds. Be prepared to nail it back down or replace it as needed: you don’t want your shed to lose its waterproof covering. And check that the roof overhangs the walls by at least 5cm so run-off water doesn’t find its way inside.

What about windows and doors?

For a large shed, it’s nice to have windows you can open on a warm day – but if your shed’s only used for storage then a fixed window is fine. Toughened glass is resistant to breakage (or at least will break more safely), but plastic is cheaper.

As for the door, consider which way you want it to open and its position in relation to your garden. Metal sheds can be fitted with sliding doors, if access is a challenge. Look for a weather bar above the door to deflect rain away and make sure the opening is tall enough for you to enter without ducking – if you don’t, you’ll regret it when you’re backing out with your mower.

How much should I expect to spend?

A typical 6ft x 8ft shed will set you back around £300, not including the base and any clearing and levelling of the ground that needs to be done. Features such as extra security will push the price up, and the cost naturally increases with the shed’s size.

How secure should the shed be?

A strong padlock on the door is a good start, but there’s much more than this to shed security. For a start, a basic padlock hasp can be replaced by one that’s designed to hide its screws. Similarly, if the door hinge screws are exposed, that’s another point of weakness: replace the hinge with one that covers its screws, and replace the screws with longer bolts with their nuts on the inside. You can even use superglue to make sure the nuts won’t come off.

Windows are weak points and allow thieves to see what you’ve got. If you don’t need to let the light in, consider covering them with security sheets or painting over them. Alternatively, you could cover them with strong wire mesh or even fit curtains and keep them closed when you’re not around.

Another way to make thieves’ lives harder is by locking bulky tools together with a bike lock or chain. Small, easily stolen items can be locked inside a plastic or metal box, which hides them from view as well as protecting them. And many local police forces offer marking schemes to help identify your property if it’s stolen and recovered.

If you’re really worried about crime, battery-operated wireless burglar alarms are ideal for sheds. If your shed is small and light, think about anchoring it down or bolting it to a wall so it can’t be tipped over – and make sure that your home insurance covers outbuildings.

