Best ride-on mower 2024: Cut the grass without the legwork

Manoeuvrability is another important factor. If you have a large square or rectangular expanse of lawn with straight-edged borders and few obstacles, then any model will be fine. But if your garden is landscaped with curved borders or there are other obstacles such as trees, benches, gazebos and ponds in the middle of the sward, your best bet is a ride-on mower with either articulated steering or a smaller model with a tight turning circle.

Another consideration is seat position. Do you want a tractor-style model with the engine in the front and the driver cab to the rear, or a model with the engine in the centre or rear and the driver up front? Front-engined tractor-style mowers look better and make you feel more like Farmer Giles, but for greater visibility and easier lawn maintenance, a ride-on with the driver cab to the front is the best option. Up-front cabs are great for tight curves, obstacles and tricky edges, even if they are a bit ugly looking.

If at all possible, you should sit on the model you plan to purchase, if only to make sure you’re comfortable and you have enough leg room. Thankfully, most of the mowers in this list have adjustable seats.

Petrol or battery power?

Most current ride-on mowers use petrol-driven engines and some are more powerful than others, so make sure to check the horsepower specifications. Usually, the larger the cutting deck, the more power the engine has.

Unless you have a sizeable budget, we would advise a petrol ride-on lawn mower every time because, while the engine does require some TLC, unleaded petrol is easy to come by and when the engine runs out of fuel you can simply fill it up and continue.

However, if you have the funds and fancy embracing the future – albeit with a degree of inconvenience – a battery-powered model is well worth investigating. A battery-powered mower will be quieter and much better for the environment, but you will need to practise the art of battery management and always ensure you have your batteries fully charged in readiness for your next mowing session. Not many manufacturers have jumped on the battery bandwagon yet, but of those that have, Ego leads the way with its new high-tech Z6, which we conveniently review below.

What’s the best fuel for my petrol lawn mower?

When it comes to fuel, all ride-on mowers powered by a four-stroke engine use unleaded petrol. However, forecourt petrol has a tendency to go off after only a few months if left in the tank or in storage. If that happens, the mower’s engine may refuse to start properly and the carburettor may even start surging, where the revs climb and dip erratically.

Your best option is Aspen 4, a super-clean alkylate petrol that is methanol-free and virtually free from sulphur, benzene and solvents. Aspen 4 has a shelf life of three to five years, whereas unleaded lasts for only three to five months. Yes, at around £22 for five litres, this eco fuel is a pricey option for a ride-on mower, but its engine will love you for it and will start and run perfectly every time, even after a winter in storage. In fact, you should use Aspen 4 or Aspen 2 (the two-stroke variety) in all of your petrol-powered garden machinery. It’s that good.

