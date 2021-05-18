Best cordless hedge trimmers 2024: Tried and tested options for every budget

Most garden power tools are better when they’re cordless, and that goes double for the humble hedge trimmer. Nothing slows you down like having an extension reel and a dangling cable to deal with, and the latter can be dangerous if you get it caught up in your trimmer’s teeth.

The best cordless hedge trimmers can tackle everything from simple privet hedges to monster lines of close-packed conifers. Whatever you need and no matter what your size of garden, there’s one out there for you.

I’ve tested more than 16 hedge trimmers in the last five years, putting them to work on a mix of hedges and shrubs in my front and back gardens. In the list below you’ll find a list of the cordless models I recommend. This includes trimmers for small and large gardens, trimmers to tackle different weights of hedges, and trimmers for a range of budgets. If you need more advice or in-depth information, check the buying guide beneath the list of products for everything you need to help you make the right purchase.