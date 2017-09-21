The best leaf blowers 2024: Recommended options based on our extensive testing

If you want the ultimate in functionality, look for a garden blower vac. These combine the most useful benefits of a leaf blower with the convenience of a garden vacuum. They can blow leaves into a handy pile, or suck them all up at the flick of a switch – although some are more fiddly to use than others.

Some models even offer a mulching function, meaning you’ll fit more garden waste into your bin or bin bag. With such garden vacuums and convertibles, you need plenty of power to suck the waste in, a solid, leak-proof bag and – ideally – a durable blade that can chomp through your leaves and clippings without taking any damage.

For more on garden vacuums, we have a separate page dedicated to the best garden vacuums.

Which is better – corded or cordless?

Corded blowers tend to be lighter and more powerful since there is no battery to carry and fewer constraints on the motor. However, cordless models have improved dramatically over the past few years, thanks to more efficient motors, lighter batteries and streamlined designs. Naturally they have a huge advantage in that you can take them anywhere without running out of cable. Instead, your biggest worry will be running out of charge, so make sure the battery life covers your needs.

Cordless blowers are also more expensive, particularly if you need to invest in a battery and charger, too. However, there are models that may work with the batteries and chargers of your existing garden or power tools. Models from Bosch, Worx or Ryobi, for example, offer batteries that work across their range of products. What’s more, some manufacturers have joined forces around a battery standard, so that if you buy a leaf blower that uses Bosch’s Power 4 All battery, you can share batteries and chargers with compatible equipment from Gardena and Flymo.

For really big gardens, or areas with lots of heavy, stubborn wet leaves and other debris, your best bet is a petrol-powered blower. These come in handheld or backpack models, but they can be heavy, noisy and expensive – and the engine needs regular maintenance.

What else should I look out for?

Never underestimate the importance of good ergonomics. A heavy blower with poor weight distribution won’t be an issue in a small garden, but if you have a big area to clear then it will become tough on your arms, back and shoulders. Look for straps or grips that ease the burden. Similarly, models that vibrate a lot can be uncomfortable to use, and some leaf blowers can be incredibly noisy; you will need ear defenders and understanding neighbours.

These aren’t the only practical considerations. Is the blower easy to start and use? How easy is it to store? If it’s a vacuum or convertible, how easy is it to empty the bag or collector? Some models have collapsible tubes and detachable nozzles, which can help if you’re short on shed space, but be warned that these can be a nightmare to get on and off.

