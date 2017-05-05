Best hedge trimmers 2024: Extensively tested options for every budget

Cordless hedge trimmers have become much cheaper than they used to be, while the limitations in battery life and cutting performance are fast disappearing. Poor battery capacity used to be the biggest drawback, but we’re now seeing trimmers with 2.0Ah or 2.5Ah batteries that can run for close to an hour, or even more, from a full charge. Some of the more heavy-duty cordless trimmers can comfortably tackle large or lengthy hedges without any trouble whatsoever. With the aid of a second battery and optional fast charger, even professional gardeners can go cordless these days.

Petrol hedge trimmers can be used anywhere and will tackle any type, length or number of hedges – as long as you have fuel. They will even tackle thicker branches that would scare off most cordless or electric models. This comes at a cost, though. You’re looking at a heavier, bulkier piece of equipment that’s more awkward to store and requires more maintenance. Unless you’ve got endless hedges or you’re a professional gardener, you’re better off with a cordless trimmer these days.

What size blade do I need?

Generally speaking, bigger is better, especially if you have a lot of hedge to trim. However, the bigger the trimmer, the heavier it is, and you will be surprised how much difference a kilogram or two can make when you’re spending an hour or so holding the machine at shoulder height or reaching up to tackle the top of a taller hedge. The sweet spot for most people is usually around 45-55cm, but you may want to go bigger if you have a lot of long or high hedges in need of a trim.

The bigger issue is the space between the teeth of the trimmer, or the maximum cutting width. This effectively sets how big the branches in your hedge can be and still get cut, so take a good look at your hedges before you decide to go too small. The odd thicker branch here and there isn’t a problem – you can usually deal with it using loppers or a pruning saw – but try to tackle a thick conifer hedge with a tool that isn’t up to the job, and you will find you keep stopping and starting as the trimmer jams. For lighter box, privet or lonicera hedges, 15mm will be fine; but go upwards of 20mm if you’re dealing with, say, laurel or conifer.

Are there any other features I should look for?

Many hedge trimmers now come with extra features to make your experience safer and easier. These include safety mechanisms, such as an automatic brake to stop movement instantly, anti-jamming systems to prevent stalling caused by trapped branches, and handguards to offer extra protection while working.

Occasionally, a hedge trimmer will also come with a clipping collector. This will save you from having to pick up all the clippings after you’ve finished, but these are quite rare and can make trimming more difficult if they’re poorly designed.

