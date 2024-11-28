What is a self-propelled lawn mower and should you buy one?

The only thing worse than having to mow the lawn is realising you have left it too long. Whatever the size of your garden, mowing becomes much harder when your lawn mower doesn’t have enough oomph to get the job done.

If a more compact and budget-friendly lawn mower lacks the power you need then maybe it’s time to consider levelling-up and getting yourself a self-propelled lawn mower. Usually far more powerful, self-propelled mowers can certainly take a lot of the backbreaking effort out of mowing large lawns or difficult terrain.

But, before you buy, there are a few important factors to consider – not the least of which will be the cost.

What is a self-propelled lawn mower?

Unlike most consumer-level lawn mowers, and particularly corded mowers, a self-propelled lawn mower has a built-in propulsion system. So, instead of pushing it, the lawn mower moves on its own and all you have left to do is steer.

A mower like this, with an engine, is practically a must-have for professional gardeners, but they can still be useful for regular people too. Even if you don’t have a massive garden, you can benefit from the ease of use of a self-propelled lawn mower. And, whether it’s powered by a petrol engine or an electric motor, these mowers can have front-wheel drive, rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive systems to tackle all types of different gardens and suit any user preferences.

Let’s explore the pros and cons of a self-propelled mower.

What are the advantages of a self-propelled mower?

The main advantage of a self-propelled mower is the “effortless mowing”, according to Chris Cooper, senior product marketing manager at Hayter Lawnmowers. The motor takes virtually all of the physical effort out of mowing, making it easier and quicker to use as you simply walk behind it. This kind of mower literally does the hard work for you “especially on slopes or uneven terrain”.

They can also make life easier if you have more than one lawn to cut and need to manoeuvre the machine from the front garden to the back, as Cooper adds.

Self-propelled mowers are often more powerful than smaller and cheaper mowers, which means they can hack through even the most neglected areas and make short work of that first cut each spring. Many self-propelled mowers also come with other user-friendly features, such as variable speed settings or cutting widths.

How do you choose a self-propelled mower?

“Determining garden size is key”, says Chris Cooper, “as this will direct you to the size of mower you need. Terrain is also a factor as a self-propelled mower certainly makes life easier.”