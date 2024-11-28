What is a self-propelled lawn mower and should you buy one?
Whether petrol or electric, self-propelled lawn mowers take the hard work out of mowing – for a price
The only thing worse than having to mow the lawn is realising you have left it too long. Whatever the size of your garden, mowing becomes much harder when your lawn mower doesn’t have enough oomph to get the job done.
If a more compact and budget-friendly lawn mower lacks the power you need then maybe it’s time to consider levelling-up and getting yourself a self-propelled lawn mower. Usually far more powerful, self-propelled mowers can certainly take a lot of the backbreaking effort out of mowing large lawns or difficult terrain.
But, before you buy, there are a few important factors to consider – not the least of which will be the cost.
What is a self-propelled lawn mower?
Unlike most consumer-level lawn mowers, and particularly corded mowers, a self-propelled lawn mower has a built-in propulsion system. So, instead of pushing it, the lawn mower moves on its own and all you have left to do is steer.
A mower like this, with an engine, is practically a must-have for professional gardeners, but they can still be useful for regular people too. Even if you don’t have a massive garden, you can benefit from the ease of use of a self-propelled lawn mower. And, whether it’s powered by a petrol engine or an electric motor, these mowers can have front-wheel drive, rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive systems to tackle all types of different gardens and suit any user preferences.
Let’s explore the pros and cons of a self-propelled mower.
What are the advantages of a self-propelled mower?
The main advantage of a self-propelled mower is the “effortless mowing”, according to Chris Cooper, senior product marketing manager at Hayter Lawnmowers. The motor takes virtually all of the physical effort out of mowing, making it easier and quicker to use as you simply walk behind it. This kind of mower literally does the hard work for you “especially on slopes or uneven terrain”.
They can also make life easier if you have more than one lawn to cut and need to manoeuvre the machine from the front garden to the back, as Cooper adds.
Self-propelled mowers are often more powerful than smaller and cheaper mowers, which means they can hack through even the most neglected areas and make short work of that first cut each spring. Many self-propelled mowers also come with other user-friendly features, such as variable speed settings or cutting widths.
How do you choose a self-propelled mower?
“Determining garden size is key”, says Chris Cooper, “as this will direct you to the size of mower you need. Terrain is also a factor as a self-propelled mower certainly makes life easier.”
Once you’ve determined the size you need, look for other features. “Focus on cutting width, engine or battery motor power and adjustable speed settings”, Cooper advises. “Consider durability, ease of maintenance and ergonomic design for long-term satisfaction and performance.”
Paul Hicks, product manager at Stihl, explains how speed settings work: “You can choose between single-speed drive (indicated by a T after the model name in the STIHL range) or variable speed (indicated by a V)”, he says. “A single-speed lawn mower makes it easier overall to mow the lawn as you won’t need to push it, which is ideal if you have a large lawn or a garden on a slope. Variable speed mowers give you the option of mowing at a faster or slower pace, depending on the areas you are mowing – for example, you may choose to mow more slowly around borders or shrubs.”
The other key factor to consider is, of course, your budget.
Are self-propelled mowers more expensive?
A self-propelled mower is likely to be much more expensive than a push mower, especially when compared to the lightweight, budget-friendly models. But while smaller corded or cordless electric mowers are likely to be cheaper, they may not be able to handle your garden. In which case, the extra power and features of a self-propelled model could justify such higher up-front expenditure, but then there is another economic factor to consider: the running cost.
Your initial investment is followed by energy consumption. Petrol-powered mowers require you to buy fuel, as well as requiring regular maintenance to keep them running smoothly, which only adds to the ongoing cost of ownership
Can you get electric self-propelled lawn mowers?
You can get electric self-propelled mowers, with all the same benefits of easy use but without the cost of petrol. However, you will have to weigh up its impact on your electricity bill.
“A key benefit of battery-powered lawn mowers is lower running costs when compared to a petrol model”, explains Stihl’s Paul Hicks. “Even while energy prices are increasing, the cost of running a battery-powered lawn mower means they are still a good value option.”
So, it could be worth getting a battery-powered model if the battery’s capacity is enough to cover your garden. By way of an example Hicks explains, “Charging a battery would cost around 4.4p (based on the 2024 energy price cap). Overall, this is a much lower cost when you factor in the need for fuel and oil when using a petrol lawn mower.”
But the lower running cost isn’t the only advantage of going electric: “While a petrol engine can have plenty of complex moving parts, a battery-powered tool is a lot simpler”, says Hicks. “They typically consist of a motor, wiring harness and electronic control module, meaning less maintenance is required.”
That said, Hicks does recommend taking your lawn mower for an annual service with an expert who can assess the machine for any maintenance work that may need doing, such as sharpening the blades, or checking for damage to the mowing deck.
What are the disadvantages of a self-propelled mower?
Weight can be an issue. A self-propelled mower may move under its own steam while you’re actually mowing, but you’ll still have to push it and lift it when it’s turned off. Since more powerful mowers are typically bigger, once you factor in the weight of the motor – plus any fuel in the tank – a self-propelled mower can be much more unwieldy than a push mower, making them harder to transport and store.
With both petrol and electric mowers, the addition of a motor makes it a more complex machine, which means it will need servicing more frequently, and that can lead to higher maintenance costs and possibly more repairs.
It’s also worth considering the direct environmental impact of using a petrol mower – you’d be burning fossil fuels and emitting greenhouse gases, including carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide and nitrogen oxide.
Tips for using, maintaining and storing a self-propelled mower
They cost more, so you’ll want to protect your investment by looking after your mower. And, as we’ve already mentioned, they’re also likely to need more maintenance than a basic budget mower.
“Regularly inspect and clean the mower, sharpen blades and check oil levels if it’s a petrol mower”, Cooper advises. “Store in a dry, sheltered area. Batteries should be stored indoors to retain their maximum charging capacity.”
Conclusion
Self-propelled lawn mowers are an excellent choice for anyone with larger lawns or uneven terrain. They’re also great for anyone with physical limitations that might otherwise make pushing a mower difficult, although they can be heavy and unwieldy when they’re switched off, so bear that in mind when it comes to getting it in and out of the shed.
Whether electric or petrol-powered, they provide a significant advantage in terms of convenience and efficiency, but come with higher costs and maintenance requirements. When considering buying a self-propelled mower, consider the size and type of your lawn, then set your budget and weigh up how much you’ll need the mower to do the work for you.