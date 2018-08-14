Best garden vacuum: Clear your garden of leaves and clippings quickly and easily

Cordless models don’t have that drawback, but they’re also not so beefy: you might struggle to shift wet leaves, especially if they’ve had time to soak on the lawn or driveway. What’s more, you will usually get around 15-30 minutes out of them; depending on the size of the area you’re clearing, that might not be enough.

Petrol models give you the best of both worlds, but you will need to keep the (flammable) fuel in a shed or garage and head to the petrol station for a top-up. You will also need to mix it with oil, as you’re more than likely dealing with a two-stroke engine, and any failure to do could cause damage before too long.

Capacity and conversion

The other key things to think about are the type and capacity of the bag and how easy it is to convert the machine from its blower to vacuum modes. Most garden vacuums use a simple bag to store any leaves and debris, with a zip to open it up before releasing the load into the bin. With some budget models, the bag can be cheap and poorly designed, allowing the mulched leaves – especially if wet – to stick in place in the fabrics or around the zip or seams. It’s a small thing, but one that leaves you swearing when it’s time to empty out.

As for switching modes, some models simply have a switch that flips between blower and vacuum, but in other cases you will need to remove and reattach tubes, bags and handles when you want to change. This tends to make the device more effective in each job, though, so you need to weigh the hassle against the results.

One final thing to watch out for is the weight and ergonomics. These can be big, heavy machines that you will need to hold in place just above ground level, so comfortable handles, carrying straps and a low and well-distributed weight are all worth paying for. Some budget models get around this by attaching wheels at the bottom of the tube but try rolling these around on a lawn or driveway and you will find it doesn’t quite work out.

Using a garden vacuum

Masses of wet leaves are hard to shift, clog the nozzle and give your vacuum a lot to chew through, so it’s sometimes worth leaving it a few days if you’ve had a lot of rain. Use the blower function to blow your leaves and debris into piles, and – if you have a gravel path or driveway – blow them away from the gravel before you try to suck them up. While you can suck lighter leaves off gravel with the vacuum at its lowest setting, you don’t want to hear the noise one of these things makes when it sucks up any loose stones (or think about the damage they might do to the impeller).

Most of all, don’t feel you need to suck up every last leaf. It’s a garden, not your living room. You can also guarantee that, just when you think you’ve finished, the wind will blow in something else to deal with.

What else might I need?

Manufacturers recommend ear and eye protection as the powerful motors can be noisy and may kick up a lot of debris. You will want sturdy gardening gloves and shoes, too. If you’re using a mains-powered model, an extension reel will be a necessity, as even the longest of supplied cables isn’t going to be enough to let you roam freely.

For a petrol model, you will need an approved container to collect the fuel from a filling station, and two-stroke oil (a small bottle is often supplied by the manufacturer to get you going) to convert standard unleaded into something the machine can use. Not doing this will eventually cause a lubrication failure, where the increased wear on the parts of the engine exposed to the fuel mixture will eventually make it seize up.

