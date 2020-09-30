The best cordless lawn mowers in 2024: Tried, tested and reviewed

The best cordless lawn mowers can take the hassle out of mowing. There’s no more running out of cable or worrying about chopping through the cord. As long as you have charge in the batteries, you’re good to go.

But with different makes, styles and sizes, which cordless lawn mower should you go for? I’ve tested and reviewed 16 cordless lawn mowers in the last three years, using my front and back gardens as a testing ground. I’ve looked at small mowers designed for light work and easy storage along with heavy-duty cordless mowers that can cope with larger plots. I’ve narrowed my selection to list the eight best cordless lawnmowers I think you should buy.

Here you’ll find recommendations to fit the size and shape of any garden, from flat, well-kept lawns to more uneven areas with thicker, tougher grass. You’ll also find options catering for a range of budgets. And if you need more info before you make your choice, look at my detailed buying guide below the list of products.