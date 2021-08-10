The best cordless grass trimmers to buy in 2024 (tried and tested)

If you want to take the hassle out of maintaining your garden, you can’t do much better than investing in one of the best cordless grass trimmers. Many lawns have tricky areas where a mower can’t get in and do its job, while edging borders or trimming close to a wall is always going to need the right tool. You might even have rough, weedy patches that need regular whacking to keep them under control. With a cordless grass trimmer, you can trim wherever you need to, and there’s no cable to hold you back.

But which cordless grass trimmer should you buy? I’ve tested more than a dozen cordless grass trimmers since 2020, using my own front and back gardens as a testing ground. The grass trimmers listed below are those I’d want to wield to keep my lawn looking trim and tidy; I’ve picked cordless trimmers to cover different sizes of garden, with prices starting from just £80 all in.

If you need more detailed advice, check out my detailed buying guide at the bottom of the page – or, simply skip straight to my pick of the best cordless grass trimmers to buy.