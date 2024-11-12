What size lawn mower do I need?

You don’t need to be super-accurate – don’t bother buying a special, extra-long tape measure or anything. And don’t stress if the garden is an odd shape, or has separate areas. You can divide the space into sections if that makes it easier, then just pace it out for a rough estimate. All you need is an approximate number so you don’t end up buying a mower that cuts out on you when you’ve only made it halfway round.

You should also consider the layout of the garden. If it’s a long garden, will a power cable be able to reach all the way to the end? If it has lots of steps or tight corners, do you need a mower that’s manoeuvrable enough to handle it? Will you be able to get the mower out of the shed, garage or wherever you’re storing it, with ease?

What types of lawn mowers are there?

Your first decision is to choose between corded or cordless mowers.

If you don’t mind plugging into an electrical socket and running a cable across your garden while you mow it, choose the best corded lawn mower for your garden.

If you prefer to roam free, look for the best cordless lawn mower. Cordless mowers come in two main varieties: electric models which run on rechargeable batteries, or petrol-powered mowers that use a small petrol engine.

Alternatively, if your lawn is flat and you don’t mind a bit of a workout, you could always opt for a manual mower and save on electricity bills. One of the more modern options is a robot lawn mower, which will do all the hard work for you but has a few drawbacks – such as a much higher price tag.

Hayter’s Chris Cooper sums up the choice: “Cordless battery mowers offer flexibility and freedom”, he says, while “corded models ensure continuous power but need a nearby socket.”

How to choose the mower size for your lawn

Paul Hicks, product manager at Stihl, recommends a petrol mower – or even a robot mower – for anything around 600 square metres or larger. If you don’t want to have to mow too often, the more powerful engine will be able to deal with denser grass or longer growth, so you can leave it for longer between mowing.

For anything smaller than 600 square metres, a battery-powered or electric mower will do the job.

As Chris Cooper points out, a smaller mower is generally lighter and more manoeuvrable. And a lighter model is more easily carried, which is handy if your outdoor space has tight corners, odd-shaped areas or lots of steps to deal with.

Also consider the size of the mower’s cutting area. A mower with a wider cutting deck and bigger blade – typically up to around 50cm – will cut more grass on each pass. Claire Baglin, landscaping category manager at Toolstation, breaks down the cutting widths available:

Smaller lawns (up to 300 square metres): “Get a mower with a cutting width of 12 to 17in (30 to 43cm). Mains-powered and battery mowers are suitable for smaller gardens.”

Medium lawns (300-600 square metres): “Get a mower with a wider cutting width of 17 to 19in (43 to 48cm). Cordless electric, robotic and petrol mowers will suit medium-to-large gardens.”

Larger lawns (600 square metres and above): “A mower with a cutting width of 20 to 22in (51 to 56cm) should be used. Ride-on mowers are perfect for extra-large lawns.”