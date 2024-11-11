How to lay artificial grass: Everything you need to know about fake lawns

He also suggests considering the heat retention qualities of artificial grass. “When in direct sunlight, this flooring type can heat up quite quickly – I recommend never walking barefoot on artificial grass during hotter weather.”

Holly Jones points out that the initial cost can be higher than natural grass and, as the quality of turf can vary, ensure you’re purchasing it from a reputable supplier. Adrian Buttress also recommends speaking to experts to make sure that the turf is installed properly.

Is artificial grass bad for the environment?

Blocks nutrients, water and flora/fauna from entering soil

Leeches microplastics into the soil

Creates more water run-off – increases flood risk

Yes. Before you commit, consider the damage that artificial turf will do to your existing garden and the environment at large. We recommend resorting to artificial turf only if your garden is unsalvageable – or a small plot.

According to the University of Plymouth, by stretching a layer of plastic (polyethylene, polypropylene or nylon) across the soil, you’re creating a barrier through which essential nutrients, water and plant/animal life cannot pass. The soil beneath will inevitably degrade, and flora and fauna – particularly invertebrates such as worms that live in the soil – will suffer.

Those plastics used in the construction of the fake lawn will also make their way into the soil, says Dr Tom Stanton at Loughborough University in conversation with the BBC. There, they may be ingested by animal life, washed into nearby waterways or simply left to leech harmful chemicals into the environment.

And although artificial grass doesn’t become muddy when it rains, it creates more water run-off, which increases the risk of flooding. In hot weather, meanwhile, artificial lawns trap heat, raising the temperature of your garden to far higher levels than normal.

Can you lay artificial grass on real grass?

Not exactly. Although artificial grass can be laid on most surfaces, our experts recommend digging out and levelling the area before you begin. That means you cannot simply place artificial grass over the top of your lawn: you’ll need specialist tools – and a recess at least 50mm deep – to lay it.

How to lay artificial grass: Step by step

Choosing the best artificial grass

“Artificial grass comes in a variety of lengths and climate suitability”, explains Liam Cleverdon. “Every person’s garden is different, so it’s best to examine drainage options, length and durability. Different types of turf can withstand varying levels of foot traffic, so people with busier gardens would be best to opt for a more hard-wearing artificial turf.”

Depending on whether you want a golfing green, a play area or a natural-looking garden, you ought to consider factors like pile height and density if you’re after a natural look and feel. Holly Jones suggests using a UV-stabilised turf to prevent it from fading in sunlight, and looking for turf with good drainage properties to avoid waterlogging in wet weather.

What you need to lay artificial grass

Basic tools required for laying artificial grass

Utility/Stanley knife

Tape measure

Stakes and string

Weed membrane

Crushed rock or sharp sand

Power brush or stiff broom

Shovel or spade

Rake

Advanced tools for laying artificial grass

Turf cutter

Wacker plate (also known as a vibrating plate, plate compactor or vib plate)

Screed bar

Our experts explain you need a combination of basic and advanced tools to properly lay fake grass. “You need a shovel or spade, a rake and a Stanley knife or precision scissors”, says Adrian Buttress.

You may also want more powerful tools, but it depends on the size of your space. “A turf cutter isn’t necessary but is preferred”, says Buttress, “as it will save you many hours of labour-intensive work when removing your current natural grass.”

Another useful tool, especially if you have a large garden to cover, is a wacker plate – also called a vibrating plate, plate compactor or vib plate.

Both wacker plates and turf cutters are machines, often petrol-powered, that you push along like a lawn mower. They’re pretty expensive to buy, so if you’re only laying one turf lawn then it’s best to hire them – you should be able to rent them from your local tool hire company. This may seem like an expense but, remember, you’ll only have to do it once – after it’s laid, your artificial lawn won’t cost you a huge amount to maintain.

How to lay artificial grass: Quick guide

Clear the area of overgrown vegetation Use gardening tools to dig out the lawn to a depth of at least 50mm (we recommend a turf cutter) [OPTIONAL] Create a clear perimeter around the area you’ve cleared using edging (we recommend wood) Compact the ground using a wacker plate or roller Add a layer of crushed rock or sharp sand; compact/level it Add a layer of weed membrane to prevent weed growth Lay the artificial grass, rolling out a small amount extra at each edge for safety Trim your excess using a knife or scissors Fix the grass to your edging or the ground

How to lay artificial grass: Detailed guide

Begin by preparing your garden or lawn as it’s important to have a level foundation for the turf. “First clear the area of any overgrown vegetation”, says Liam Cleverdon, “and use gardening tools to level the ground.”

If you’re removing the existing lawn, it needs to be dug out to a depth of at least 50mm, removing any large stones, bricks or extra foliage. You can dig this out with a spade but a turf cutter will save you a lot of work. “We recommend the mechanical option for beginners”, says Adrian Buttress, “as it saves both time and effort to make the process more enjoyable.”

Buttress then advises creating a clear perimeter around the area the grass is going to cover. You may have walls and other natural borders, and elsewhere you can screw the turf to wood edging to give you sturdy, straight lines. “Pressure-treated timber is ideal for placing around the exposed edges”, says Buttress, “raised approximately 30mm above the surface of the soil.”

Once ready, compact the ground, using a wacker plate or a roller to obtain a flat finish.

When the ground has been prepared, Holly Jones explains the layers that must be laid before you lay the artificial turf: “Add a layer of crushed rock or sharp sand and compact it again for a firm base”, she advises. “You can flatten it with a screed bar to get it nice and level. Then lay a weed membrane to prevent weeds growing up through the turf, making sure the membrane overlaps the edging and is secured firmly.

“Finally, lay the artificial grass. Roll out a little excess at each edge, let it settle, and then trim from underneath with your knife or scissors. Fix it down with screws into the wood edging, or using U-pins into the ground.

“Ensure you follow the instructions for joining the rolls. Make sure the pile is facing in the same direction, then pull back the edges and apply the adhesive as directed.”

Artificial turf aftercare

“Once an artificial lawn is laid”, says Adrian Buttress, “the level of input required by the homeowner or tenants is next to nothing.”

You may yet need to invest in a hedge trimmer or a garden vacuum, but you won’t ever have to worry about sharpening a lawn mower blade. Use a water-based weed killer if any weeds start to poke through, and use brushes and plastic tools if you ever have to clear standing water or snow.

With your low-maintenance lawn in place, you’re free to decorate your garden with planters, decking, or a patio, some furniture and maybe a parasol or garden umbrella. Leaving you just one crucial task for your artificial turf garden: enjoy it.