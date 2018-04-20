Best Sony phone 2024: Save big this Black Friday
Here are the latest and greatest Sony phones you can buy in 2024
Sony has struggled in recent years to garner the same level of smartphone hype and success as Samsung or Apple, despite being one of the most innovative manufacturers.
In the past, the company has introduced IP-rated waterproofing, 4K displays, 960fps video capture and gigabit download speeds to the phone market and, as you’ll see below, they continue to add more feathers to the Sony Mobile cap.
In this roundup, you’ll learn that Sony’s most recent phones are not only worth your time but may also save you a lot of money too; many of its smartphones are actually cheaper than the Apple or Samsung equivalents, despite having equally cutting-edge specs.
Best Sony phone: At a glance
- Best-value Sony phone: Sony Xperia 5 IV
- Best flagship Sony phone: Sony Xperia 1 IV
- Best budget Sony phone: Sony Xperia L4
- Best mid-range Sony phone: Sony Xperia 10 IV
The best Sony smartphones to buy in 2024
1. Sony Xperia 5 IV: Sony’s best-value smartphone
Price: £945 l Buy now from Amazon
If you’re in the market for the very best that Sony has to offer, but you wouldn’t mind saving a (little) bit of money, then the Xperia 5 IV is your best bet. Equipped with high-end specifications but not costing as much as the top-end Xperia 1 IV, this is Sony’s best-value smartphone to date.
It’s still a bit on the pricey side, but where it counts the Xperia 5 IV is an astonishing Android smartphone. Its trio of 12MP cameras (all at different focal lengths) rub shoulders with the very best in the business, its performance is exceptional and its 6.1in OLED screen is unmatched in terms of colour accuracy. If you’ve got the money, the Xperia 5 IV is well-placed as the best Sony phone on the market right now.
Read our full Sony Xperia 5 IV review for more details
Key specs – Processor: Octa-core 3GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1; Screen: 6.1in, 2,520 x 1,080; Camera: 12MP, 12MP (zoom) and 12MP (wide); Storage: 128GB, 256GB; Operating system: Android 12
2. Sony Xperia 1 IV: The best Sony flagship
Price: £1,200 l Buy now from Amazon
The Xperia 1 IV is a clear sign that Sony is continuing to push its smartphones to the forefront of innovation. It’s not cheap, not by a long shot, but if you’re lucky enough to have four figured-sized sums to splurge on a new phone, there’s no doubt that you won’t be disappointed.
Where the Xperia 1 IV pulls ahead from the competition is with its higher resolution (4K) 120Hz display which, like last year’s Xperia 1 III is astonishingly colour accurate. The cameras on offer are the culmination of Sony’s imaging expertise, with a shooting experience that’s an absolute dream for any budding amateur photographer as well.
Read our full Sony Xperia 1 IV review for more details
Key specs – Processor: Octa-core 3GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1; Screen: 6.5in, 3,840 x 1,644; Camera: 12MP, 12MP (zoom) and 12MP (wide); Storage: 256GB; Operating system: Android 12
3. Sony Xperia L4: The best budget Sony
Price: £120 l Buy now from Amazon
There’s a good chance that the prices of the first two Sony handsets on this list are simply out of the question. If your buying budget doesn’t stretch that far, and you’re keen to pick up a Sony smartphone, then the Xperia L4 is the best budget buy. It’s not as flashy as any of the other handsets on this list, but where it counts the Xperia L4 isn’t too shabby for the price.
It has the same size screen as the Xperia 5 II (although it’s only 720p) and there are plenty of cameras to play around with, too. Performance is fine enough for a budget phone, but you might find that battery life could be better. The Xperia L4 is a decent choice if you’re strapped for cash and you aren’t keen on picking up a budget phone from any other manufacturer.
Read our full Sony Xperia L4 review for more details
Key specs – Processor: Octa-core 2GHz MediaTek Helio P22; Screen: 6.2in, 1,680 x 720; Camera: 13MP, 5MP (wide) and 2MP (depth); Storage: 64GB; Operating system: Android 10
4. Sony Xperia 10 IV: The best mid-range Sony
Price: £370 l Buy now from Amazon
If you’re willing to spend a bit more but still don’t fancy forking out the sums for Sony’s latest high-end models, then the Xperia 10 IV should be where your wallet is headed. Sony’s mid-range smartphone looks pretty swish for the price, has a long-lasting battery life (the second-best we’ve ever tested) and has a large 21:9 OLED screen with astonishing colour accuracy.
It’s not as powerful as the flagship Xperia 1 IV, but the Xperia 10 IV is still a decent performer considering it costs much less. There are sacrifices to be made, but for less than £400 these can be excused slightly, especially since the positives mostly outweigh the negatives here.
Read our full Sony Xperia 10 IV review for more details
Key specs – Processor: Octa-core 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 695; Screen: 6in, 2,520 x 1,080; Camera: 12MP, 8MP (zoom) and 8MP (wide); Storage: 128GB; Operating system: Android 12