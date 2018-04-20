Best Sony phone 2024: Save big this Black Friday

The best Sony smartphones to buy in 2024

1. Sony Xperia 5 IV: Sony’s best-value smartphone

Price: £945 l Buy now from Amazon

If you’re in the market for the very best that Sony has to offer, but you wouldn’t mind saving a (little) bit of money, then the Xperia 5 IV is your best bet. Equipped with high-end specifications but not costing as much as the top-end Xperia 1 IV, this is Sony’s best-value smartphone to date.

It’s still a bit on the pricey side, but where it counts the Xperia 5 IV is an astonishing Android smartphone. Its trio of 12MP cameras (all at different focal lengths) rub shoulders with the very best in the business, its performance is exceptional and its 6.1in OLED screen is unmatched in terms of colour accuracy. If you’ve got the money, the Xperia 5 IV is well-placed as the best Sony phone on the market right now.

Read our full Sony Xperia 5 IV review for more details

Key specs – Processor: Octa-core 3GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1; Screen: 6.1in, 2,520 x 1,080; Camera: 12MP, 12MP (zoom) and 12MP (wide); Storage: 128GB, 256GB; Operating system: Android 12