Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 hands-on review: Know when to fold ‘em

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 will be hoping to seamlessly step into the shoes of its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 5, as our favourite full-size foldable phone. While the clamshell Galaxy Z Flip 6 only has one major rival in the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, there’s more competition for the Z Fold 6, so Samsung can’t afford to coast along on what worked last year.

Unfortunately, my hands-on time with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 gave me the impression that coasting along is the name of the game here. There are a few improvements to note, including a tightening of the design and a new processor, but considering that they’re also paired with a £50 price increase, I’m not convinced that there’s enough advancement here to tempt consumers into an upgrade.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 hands-on review: Specifications, price and release date