Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 hands-on review: Hanging on to the crown?

The foldable phone announcements keep coming this summer, with both the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the bigger, pricier Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 revealed at the brand’s July Unpacked event. The Z Flip 6 is Samsung’s follow-up to our current favourite flip phone, the Galaxy Z Flip 5, and comes hot on the heels of the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, which has set a high bar, earning a five-star review.

Samsung, of course, is bringing various improvements to the Galaxy Z Flip 6. A new processor is joined by 50% more RAM than last year and a larger-capacity battery, the external display is slightly larger and gets additional functionality and Galaxy AI introduces several interesting features that utilise the foldable format. With Motorola undercutting it, however, does the Galaxy Z Flip 6 offer enough to justify the extra outlay?

READ NEXT: Best smartphones

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 hands-on review: Specifications, price and release date