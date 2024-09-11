This SIM-only deal from five-star provider Voxi is perfect for social media addicts

If you're quick, you can bag over double the data (45GB versus 20GB) and unlimited social media scrolling for just a tenner from Voxi

It’s fair to say that we’re big fans of Voxi here at Expert Reviews. In our very recent review, our SIM guru Stuart Andrews awarded the mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), which runs on Vodafone’s infrastructure, a full five stars out of five and our Best Buy award. Combine that with its gold-medal showing in the Expert Reviews Mobile Network Awards 2024 and you’ve got an unbeatable option for low-cost, no-frills SIM-only plans.

And this is our pick of the Voxi deals at the moment: 45GB of 5G-compatible data, which is massively up from the usual 20GB, for just £10/mth on a rolling, 30-day plan that you can cancel whenever you like. What’s more, you’ll also be treated to unlimited use of social media apps such as Instagram, Facebook, Twitter/X, Snapchat, WhatsApp and more. That means you can scroll and post to your heart’s content without it impacting your 45GB allowance.

The only downside is that this offer won’t be around for long so make sure you get in there as soon as possible if you’re looking to switch to a better provider or are an existing Voxi user after a cheaper plan.

But what exactly makes Voxi so good? As Stuart explained in our in-depth review, which was based on the results of our annual survey of over 4,000 customers, reliability is a strong point: “Impressively, 90% said they could always or often stream video, with nearly 30% saying always. No other network came close, giving Voxi a win for Reliability for the second year running.”

Meanwhile, its customer service figures were decent, beating those of close rival Smarty, and Voxi posted an incredible 100% in the value for money category of our survey. That’s not only testament to the company’s healthy and regular data boosts, but also its unique unlimited extras via apps.

In short, as Stuart noted, “winning our overall Best Mobile Network award is an achievement, and winning it two years in a row is no mean feat. If you’re looking for a new no-frills contract, Voxi is still the brand to beat.”

However, time is of the essence because the best Voxi deals don’t tend to hang around for long. It’s also worth checking out our regularly updated roundup of the best pay-as-you-go SIM deals to see just how good this offer is compared to the competition.