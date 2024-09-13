We recently gave Smarty five stars out of five and this is its best SIM-only plan at the moment, but be quick!

It’s fair to say that we were impressed by Smarty in our recent re-review, which saw our mobile network expert Stuart Andrews give it five stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Recommended award, our second-best accolade. The review was based on the results of the over 4,000 responses to our annual Mobile Network Awards, where Smarty finished in second place.

And, for a limited time, Smarty has a peach of a SIM-only deal for you: 180GB of 5G-compatible data for just £15/mth on a rolling, 30-day plan that you can cancel whenever you like. That’s up from the usual allowance of 150GB and represents one of the best tariffs on the market at the moment, especially if you’re traveling within the EU as you’ll be able to use up to 12GB of your allowance for free.

As ever, time is of the essence with this deal because it won’t be around for long.

View deal at Smarty

So what makes Smarty so good? In our full-length review, which was actually a re-review to keep you up to date, expert Stuart Andrews sang the praises of its affordable big-data deals – of which this is a perfect example – strong performance and reliability results in our annual survey, free roaming in the EU up to a fair use limit of 12GB and excellent 5G performance. The latter is because Smarty piggy-backs on Three’s infrastructure as a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO).

There were a couple of tiny flies in the ointment, though, which stood in the way of Smarty picking up a coveted Expert Reviews Best Buy award. First, customer service was down from last year’s survey, with 67% of customers saying they were satisfied with the company’s support. Second, it doesn’t offer any eSIMs, meaning it’s a non-starter for people with a phone without a SIM slot (latest iPhone owners, beware!).

Again, time is of the essence with this Smarty offer as it won’t be around for long. And while you’re looking, it’s also worth checking out our regularly updated roundup of the best pay-as-you-go SIM deals to see how good this deal is compared to the competition.