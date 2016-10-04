Best stand mixer: Our top tried and tested models

Stand mixers typically come with three attachments: a beater, a whisk and a dough hook. A few models also come with a soft beater that really scrapes the mix off the sides of the bowl like a spatula, saving you a job and pretty much halving the time of mixing.

Most also have a splash guard to prevent icing sugar explosions and batter splatter. Modern stand mixers have astonishingly powerful motors – dial up the power a little too high without a guard and you may find yourself wearing your cake mix rather than eating it.

What kind of accessories can you get?

Some stand mixers have power points on the top or above the bowl for attaching accessories like spiralizers, meat grinders and more. This is a handy space-saving option as it does away with the need for multiple appliances.

If you’d like extra accessories, look out for deals where the mixer comes bundled with them. More obscure optional accessories include sausage makers, ice cream maker bowls and pasta makers. If you’re short of space on your kitchen surfaces, the more multi-talented a machine, the better.

What is “planetary action” and why do I need it?

All the best stand mixers use what’s called planetary action. This lets you mix the contents brilliantly without the need for a great big spinning beater that’s the size of the bowl.

Rather than spinning around a single, central point, the beater or dough hook moves one way while the drive shaft moves the other, ensuring that the attachments reach every corner of the bowl. The result is efficient mixing, minimising how often you have to scrape ingredients down off the sides of the bowl. Pretty much nothing goes unstirred, saving you a lot of time.

What kind of premium features should I look out for?

At a basic level, you should look for a stand mixer with a decent number of speed settings and the option for additional attachments. But if you want to improve or expand your cooking skills, there are other features worth considering.

Keen cooks might want to look out for digital features such as a countdown timer. This helps you keep track of time so you don’t over-whip your eggs. Premium stand mixers will have present timers for basic jobs like kneading dough or making meringue and will usually have a pause button too, so you can add ingredients and then return to the same speed setting.

You might also want to look out for features such as a soft-start function, which reduces mess by going very gently at first. There’s also load-sensing, which detects when you’re mixing something that’s especially tough or easygoing, and adjusts power so that the speed is consistent no matter what.

Finally, some models come with integrated weighing and bowl-warming. This is a fantastic time-saver but also means you can weigh, melt, mix and even prove all in one bowl.