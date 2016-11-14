The best blenders and smoothie makers to buy in 2024

If you love to refresh yourself with a fruit or veg smoothie, throw together healthy soups and sauces, or refuel after a workout at the gym with a protein shake, then a full size blender or Nutribullet can be a great addition to your kitchen armoury. Using fresh ingredients and blitzing them as needed means your soups, sauces and smoothies will retain more vitamins and nutrients, and taste fantastic as the ingredients keep more of their natural sweetness and flavour.

Many blenders are designed to save worktop (or gym-bag) space and reduce washing up by pulverising ingredients directly into a cup or bottle, usually with an attached lid so you can sip your chosen blend straight away or store it for later. Some even come with built-in cleaning cycles and dishwasher-safe parts to make cleaning even easier.

At the bottom of the page, we’ve put together a handy buying guide covering the features you need in a blender; plus you will find our updated list of the best blenders and smoothie makers below.