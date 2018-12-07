Best desk: Work from home in comfort with these stylish and practical workstations
Create a workspace in your home that works for you with our pick of the best desks
With a decent percentage of the country’s workforce working from home for some or all of the week, the demand for good, affordable home office furniture has never been higher. Second only to an office chair, a practical office desk is a key investment that could make all the difference to your comfort and productivity.
You may already have seen our rundown of the best office chairs, newly updated to include the latest affordable buys. But don’t overlook the humble desk. It’s far more than just a flat surface: when you spend hours at that desk, ergonomic details such as the height of your monitor and the option to stand while working are vital for health and productivity (Ergotron’s Workspace Planner helps you suss out your perfect setup). You may also want useful features such as built-in drawers and shelves to fit the way you work or study. And, of course, a desk that looks good in your home.
In a moment we’ll reveal the best desks you can currently buy, and after that, you’ll find our buying guide explaining desk types and factors to consider when choosing your ideal working surface.
Best desks: At a glance
|Best all-round
|Cubiker Computer Home Office Desk | £70
|Check price at Amazon
|Best budget desk with storage
|Argos Home Malibu 3 Drawer Office Desk | £80
|Check price at Argos
|Best stylish retro desk
|Nazanin Kamali for Case Celine Desk | £745
|Check price at John Lewis
The best desks you can buy
1. Cubiker Computer Home Office Desk: Best all-round desk
Price when reviewed: £70 | Check price at Amazon
This inexpensive desk ticks all the boxes for us. It looks great, it’s small enough to fit into your home but big enough to work on comfortably, and it has a clever design that includes a riser for your monitor or monitors. There’s also shelf space for books and computer accessories or cables. It’s extremely sturdy but lightweight and easy to assemble, with tools included in the box. It also comes in black, but that model is currently a little bit more pricey.
Key features – Dimensions: 120 x 60 x 75cm (WDH); Main materials: Metal and particle board; Colours available: 2
2. Argos Home Malibu 3 Drawer Office Desk: Best budget desk with storage
Price when reviewed: £80 | Check price at Argos
This desk from Argos is made from chipboard and MDF wood, so the material quality isn’t going to be as good as some of the more expensive solid wood products on our list – and it’s worth pointing out that there are no cable tidies or holes.
Nevertheless, you still get some decent storage options, including a set of three drawers and three fixed shelves. At this price, there’s not much to complain about. In fact, judging by the army of four and five star customer reviews on Argos, very few people have.
As a simple WFH option, or as a teenager’s study desk, this should more than suffice. If your remote working needs are fairly basic, then you don’t need to spend hundreds of pounds on a desk – save the money for a decent chair instead.
Key features – Dimensions: 120 x 49 x 72.1cm (WDH); Main materials: chipboard, MDF; Number of colours available: Four
3. Nazanin Kamali for Case Celine Desk: Best stylish retro desk
Price when reviewed: £745 | Check price at John Lewis
John Lewis has one of the widest selections of attractive desks on offer, to fit every style of home and budget – but this is our firm favourite. Available in walnut or oak, both with a single white drawer, it’s a delicate-looking statement desk that’s functional, too. The slight tapering of the legs, unfussy storage areas and the slimline look give it a designer aesthetic, while the drawer and laptop compartment make it more than just a showpiece as it’s purposeful too. Ultra-stylish, this looks a picture in homes where space is at a premium.
Key features – Dimensions: 110 x 55 x 75cm (WDH); Main materials: tempered glass; Number of colours available: Two
4. Brayden Studio Belfield L-Shape Desk: Best corner desk
Price when reviewed: £359 | Check price at Wayfair
If you’ve got a spare corner in your home office, an L-shaped desk can do wonders to maximise workspace and storage options. Our pick from Wayfair delivers on this promise while looking pretty stylish to boot.
The Belfield is made from manufactured wood, and comes in a choice of two colours: “Sanremo Oak” or “Riviera Oak White”. There’s plenty of storage space from the desk’s smaller unit, including an open shelf as well as a spacious cupboard and drawer.
Another great feature is that it can be constructed in a left-handed or a right-handed orientation, to suit the layout of the room and your work setup. Bear in mind, though, that you may want to enlist the help of a friend when assembling it.
Key features – Dimensions: 140 x 119 x 76cm (WDH); Main materials: Manufactured wood; Number of colours available: Two
How to choose the best desk for you
What shapes of desk are there?
Corner desk: Handy for rooms where you’re short of space and don’t want to give up a whole wall.
Straight desk: The most common type of desk, this type is available with or without drawers or cupboards, but all sport a simple rectangular desktop. They’re usually made from wood or – increasingly – glass.
Wave desk: Similar to corner desks, these desks are slightly curved at one end to enlarge the workspace
Curved desk: Often used by the Big Cheese in workplaces, you can also buy statement versions for the home to sit either at the centre of a room or against a wall.
What size desk should I buy?
Shape aside, this is your most important consideration. Do you often spread out large pieces of paper such as maps or architect plans, or need to have lots of books open at one time while you work? Or are you simply after a modest space on which to pop your laptop? Also, think about what needs to sit on your desk. Do you have a large computer, paper trays and a pen, for example?
Perhaps you want to brighten up your desk up with plants and framed photos, too. The size of the room will be significant, too; it’s helpful to mark out the template of the desk on the floor using a tape measure or paper. If you’re likely to be working at the same time as your partner or child, you might need a desk for two or more people to work at simultaneously.
How much should I spend?
You could spend anywhere between around £50 and £800 on a new desk. When it comes to price, some key factors to consider are size, material, and any extra features such as drawers and cable tidies. Some of the more expensive entries in our roundup are made from solid wood rather than cheaper manufactured materials, such as MDF. While it’s not essential to its performance, we’d argue that the quality and feel of a solid wood desk is well worth the investment if you’re going to be working at your desk frequently and for long periods of time. Some desks are also customisable – allowing you to add extra storage options such as desk tidies at incremental costs. Ultimately, with the variety of desks available, you should easily be able to find the right desk for your budget and needs.
What else do I need to consider?
Think about whether you want drawers and/or cupboards. A sliding drawer for your keyboard and cut-outs for cables can be useful. Is the height right for you? And don’t forget to get the right office chair – click here to find our pick of the very best.