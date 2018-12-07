Best desk: Work from home in comfort with these stylish and practical workstations

With a decent percentage of the country’s workforce working from home for some or all of the week, the demand for good, affordable home office furniture has never been higher. Second only to an office chair, a practical office desk is a key investment that could make all the difference to your comfort and productivity.

You may already have seen our rundown of the best office chairs, newly updated to include the latest affordable buys. But don’t overlook the humble desk. It’s far more than just a flat surface: when you spend hours at that desk, ergonomic details such as the height of your monitor and the option to stand while working are vital for health and productivity (Ergotron’s Workspace Planner helps you suss out your perfect setup). You may also want useful features such as built-in drawers and shelves to fit the way you work or study. And, of course, a desk that looks good in your home.

In a moment we’ll reveal the best desks you can currently buy, and after that, you’ll find our buying guide explaining desk types and factors to consider when choosing your ideal working surface.