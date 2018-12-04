Best wireless mouse 2024: 11 brilliant Bluetooth and 2.4GHz mice, tried and tested

If your computer supports Bluetooth then a Bluetooth mouse has several advantages. You won’t need to sacrifice a USB port, and some models can pair with multiple devices – including PCs, laptops, convertibles and Android tablets – enabling you to hop between up to three hosts just by tapping a button or flicking a switch.

You may hear stories of Bluetooth connections being fiddly or unreliable, but the latest Bluetooth 4 and 5 connections are rock solid and highly energy-efficient. You can pair your mouse with a few clicks, and after that it should work seamlessly as soon as you switch it on.

Features and sensitivity

All wireless mice feature at least two buttons and a central scroll-wheel – that’s been de rigueur since the mid-1990s. Some go further with a two-axis wheel that tilts left or right to scroll horizontally as well as vertically, and additional wheels or buttons on the top or side of the mouse. You can usually configure exactly what these extra controls do; you might set them to activate specific functions or controls in a design application, or to minimise and maximise desktop windows. Once you get used to it, this can be a real time and effort-saver.

Another distinguishing feature is sensitivity – that is, how many dots per inch the mouse can track. 1,000dpi is fine for everyday desktop use, but for graphics professionals and gamers who demand extreme specifications, there are options that go beyond 2,000dpi for unbeatable sensitivity and precision.

Potentially more important than the resolution is the sensor type. Cheaper mice often use a combination of an infrared or red LED light beam and an optical sensor, and this is fine for effective tracking on most surfaces. However, more advanced mice might use a blue LED (as found in Microsoft’s BlueTrack sensor), or exchange the LED for a laser; this tends to be more accurate across a wider range of surfaces. If you only use your mouse at home with a mouse pad you won’t notice a difference, but if you want to be sure of pinpoint tracking on glass tabletops or murky coffee-shop tables, a premium sensor can be more reliable.

Battery life

Low-cost mice typically run on a single AAA or AA battery. One battery should last for several months, but your pointer might start to get sluggish or jittery when the charge runs low. You’ll want to keep replacements on hand for when they’re needed.

More upmarket models come with built-in lithium-ion cells. These also last for months, and when the battery runs low you can simply need to recharge them via a USB connection. In most cases you can do this by either running a cable to the host device, or plugging it into a wall socket; whichever method you choose, you can conveniently continue using the mouse while it charges.

