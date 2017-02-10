The best monitors for home offices we’ve tested in 2024

Choosing the best monitor is even more important now that so many of us are working from home. But monitors aren’t the most straightforward product: there’s a huge range of different models out there, no two are alike, most have confusing names and many are quite hard to tell apart. In other words, there’s loads to consider and – given the cash you’ll be spending – not a lot of room for error.

We’ve tested upwards of 500 monitors over the decades, subjecting every single one to a series of rigorous data-led tests. Our experts (some of whom have been testing monitors since the very beginning) all have the technical know-how and years of experience to confidently select monitors that you can rely on.

Read on for our pick of the best monitors to buy. If you’re strapped for time, check out at-a-glance list of the top three monitors of the year so far; or, if you’re not sure where to start, jump to our detailed buying guide to learn more about monitors.