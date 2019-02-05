Best keyboard 2024: Tried and tested USB and wireless keyboards

Above these you have dome-switch keyboards, where the key presses a metal or plastic dome, which creates a connection between two layers of circuit printed on silicone or rubber. This gives you a more responsive, clicky keyboard than the membrane keyboard, but without the cost of a mechanical construction.

Scissor-switch mechanisms can be found in most respectable chiclet-style keyboards, and augment the dome-switch with two interlocking metal or plastic pieces that hold the keytop in place. The result is a low-profile keyboard that still has some travel and a satisfying tap.

Finally, mechanical keyboards have a switch and spring arrangement under each key. This inevitably costs more to produce – and thus to buy – but it does allow the manufacturer to tune the feel of the keyboard and every key on it.

Each technology has a different feel. Membrane keyboards are quiet, but can feel cheap and unresponsive, while mechanical keyboards have more weight and a satisfying – but noisy – click. Dome-switch keyboards and scissor-switch models sit somewhere in the middle.

What else should you look for?

The layout is crucial. Most keyboards have a conventional layout with a dedicated numeric pad, function keys and a cluster of Home, Insert and Delete keys, though some will ditch certain of these to save space. If you use the numeric pad or the PgUp and PgDn keys a lot, this is something you ought to bear in mind. Shrunken Shift keys and Enter/Return keys are a perennial problem, while some keyboards have a cramped layout, where the keys are smaller and very close together, or a smaller spacebar.

Similarly, many keyboards have additional media or internet keys, which you may (or may not) have a use for. They may also have switchable function keys, with different roles when an additional Function Shift key is pressed. If you use the F keys all the time, this can be hugely annoying. Finally, watch out for oddities. For instance, Lenovo keyboards have a great reputation, but Lenovo has a tendency to stick a Function Shift key in the bottom-left corner, right where you would expect to find Ctrl. This isn’t a disaster, but it takes some getting used to.

Needless to say, you also have to choose between wired and wireless keyboards, and between wireless keyboards that use Bluetooth and those that work with a bundled USB receiver. Wired keyboards don’t run out of batteries and sometimes come with extras, like a built-in USB hub. Wireless models have an obvious advantage, though, and some will even support several different PCs or mobile devices, allowing you to switch between them with the click of a switch. The only problem is you’ll sometimes have to splash out on a wireless desktop bundle to get them, whether or not you need the included mouse.

