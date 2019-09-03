The best budget monitors to buy – our fully tested recommendations for 2024

Not too long ago, budget monitors were known for poor colour accuracy, wobbly stands and hideous designs. Times have changed: today you can buy a quality panel with a premium look for under £300.

The trouble is, there’s a huge range of products out there to choose from. To help you pick the best budget monitor for you, we’ve put dozens of displays through our thorough testing regime, measuring their performance with specialist hardware and trying them out in the real world to get a true feel for their performance and ergonomics.

Read on for full details of how we test budget monitors. Below that you’ll find our pick of the best budget monitors that have come through our labs. And, to help you make an informed decision, our buying guide at the bottom of the page explains what to look out for before you splash out.