The Sihoo M57 is the best office chair on Amazon, and it’s heavily discounted for Prime Day

With the comfortable Sihoo M57 office chair, you can skip lengthy delivery times and get it for a bargain price this Amazon Prime Day

Is your office chair giving you aches and pains? You might want to consider ordering a new one, like the Sihoo M57 ergonomic office chair from Amazon. As our favourite option on the site, we were thrilled to learn that it was getting a huge discount in the Amazon Prime Day sale.

Right now you can buy one, and have it set up for work tomorrow, for just £176. That’s down from a typical retail price of £230. You’ll need to be quick though, as the sale ends at midnight on Wednesday 17 July.

Important Amazon Prime Day information To make the most of this deal, you will need to be an Amazon Prime member. If you aren’t already subscribed, you can sign up to a free 30-day trial by simply following the link below.



Sign up for a free Amazon Prime trial

Did the Sihoo M57 office chair get a good review?

In our Sihoo chair tests , we gave the office chair an overall score of five out of five.

we gave the office chair an overall score of five out of five. The chair scored a full five points across all categories including comfort, features and ease of use.

View deal at Amazon

What’s so good about the Sihoo office chair?

The Sihoo office chair is supremely comfortable, with a padded seat and supportive mesh back and headrest. Our production editor uses this chair in his home office and raves about it. Seriously Will, we get it, you love your office chair.

Part of the reason the chair is so comfortable is that it offers full adjustability. To spell it out, you get a back tilt, lumbar support, fully adjustable arms and gas lift height adjustment. That means you can get as close to personalised comfort as possible at this price range.

The chair also has a cool mesh design to stop you from overheating in the summer, while still supporting you throughout the day.

The chair comes with a headrest, which isn’t often a feature you see in a chair this affordable.

Are there any disadvantages to this Sihoo M57 office chair deal?

For those hoping to invest in an office chair from a household name, the Sihoo might not be the right choice.

We’re nitpicking, but the Sihoo office chair isn’t the most stylish option to have in your home office. That being said, no one’s getting the hots for an ergonomic office chair anytime soon so this is a minor issue.

View deal at Amazon

How has the Sihoo M57 office chair’s price changed over time on Amazon?

If there’s one universal truth about products on Amazon, it’s that you can expect big price fluctuations. The Sihoo office chair typically retails for around £230.

When we first reviewed the Sihoo office chair, however, it cost £180.

Where can I find more office chair deals?

How does Expert Reviews find deals during Amazon Prime Day?

Our Amazon Prime Day deals hunting process is thorough, based on our verdicts on products we’ve reviewed. Lots of time goes into finding the best office chair deals, so you can rest assured that this is one of the best deals around. Our full methods can be found in this article.

View deal at Amazon