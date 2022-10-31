The best office chairs for back pain tried and tested in 2024
I’ve tested dozens upon dozens of office chairs at Expert Reviews, and I’ve found that the best office chairs for back pain stand out for two distinct reasons: their ergonomic design and their adjustability.
If you’re working remotely and you’re battling with a sore back, you should be prepared to swap that wooden dining chair or sofa for a proper seat for your home office. Poor sitting habits are a cause, or at least an exacerbator, of back pain, so it’s crucial that you invest in something more suitable and fit for purpose.
On this page, you’ll find my pick of the best office chairs I’ve tested for tackling back pain. I’m focusing here on chairs that offer ample back/lumbar support (and other adjustment options), covering all budgets to prove that you don’t need to fork out huge sums in the name of good posture. For a wider selection, see our main best office chair page.
If you’re not sure where to begin, skip to my buying guide for more information about choosing the right office chair for your needs.
Best office chair for back pain: At a glance
Best office chair for back pain overall
Slouch Task One office chair
Price: From £269 (no arms)
“Comfortable, stylish and reasonably priced, the Slouch One is one of the best chairs I’ve tested and I wouldn’t hesitate to recommend it to anyone looking to put some thought into their home office.” | Read more
Best value office chair for back pain
Sihoo M57 Ergonomic Office Chair
Price: From £230
“Considering its sub-£250 price tag, the Sihoo M57 comes with a remarkable array of adjustable features” | Read more
Best high-end office chair for back pain
Herman Miller Aeron
Price: £1,359
“Many people are simply unable to afford an office chair in the four figures, which makes it a difficult thing to recommend for the majority of home workers. However, if money’s no object, the Aeron is hard to fault.” | Read more
How we test office chairs
Whether it’s at our London office or my home office, I review chairs by sitting in them as I go about my day-to-day work. However, as I do so, there are a number of important things I take into account:
- Comfort: How does the seat and backrest feel? Are the materials used breathable? Are the armrests cushioned or plasticky and hard? Does the seat offer ample space?
- Ergonomics and adjustability: Does the chair have a movable lumbar support? Does it have adjustable arms and backrest as well as gas-lift height adjustment?
- Ease of assembly: Can the chair be put together without too much difficulty? Are the provided instructions easy to follow?
- Value for money: Last but certainly not least, how expensive is the chair? Do you get a lot of adjustable features for the money? Does the build quality feel consistent with the price?
The best office chairs for back pain in 2024
1. Best office chair for back pain overall
Slouch Task One office chair | ~£269
Seat width: 50cm; Seat height: 44.5 – 56.5cm; Total height: 99 – 110cm; Warranty: Two years
- Great for… those wanting comfort on a limited budget
- Not so great for… those seeking cushioned armrests
Comfortable, stylish and reasonably priced, the Slouch One is one of the best chairs I’ve tested and I wouldn’t hesitate to recommend it to anyone looking to put some thought into their home office.
It has a comfortable cushioned seat, a breathable mesh backrest and comes with a number of good adjustable features including seat depth, lockable backrest tilt and – importantly for those hoping to curb back pain – a sliding lumbar support. It comes in a choice of two frame/mesh colours (black and grey) plus an additional five muted tones for the seat material. It comes with or without armrests, which are a £20 addition. These are height and depth adjustable and offer some cushioned support, though they may be a bit too hard for some.
It’s true that £269 (or £289 if you want armrests) is still an investment, but I would argue it’s an important one to make if you work from home a lot. A little under £300 is a good price for a chair this comfortable, and I’m still very happy with the chair in my own home office a good nine months after initially reviewing it.
- Read our full Slouch Task One review
2. Best value office chair for back pain
Sihoo M57 Ergonomic Office Chair | ~£230
Seat width: 51cm; Seat height: 45 – 55cm; Total height: 127.5cm; Warranty: Three years
- Great for… plenty of adjustments and breathable mesh
- Not so great for… some users report discomfort
If your budget can’t stretch to the Slouch Task One, consider this fully adjustable ergonomic chair by Sihoo. The Chinese brand is hardly a household name, but the M57 is a best seller on Amazon, a marketplace in which obscure Chinese brands are a dime a dozen. What’s more, it’s the chair of Expert Reviews’ very own production editor.
Considering its sub-£250 price tag, the Sihoo M57 comes with a remarkable array of adjustable features: an s-shaped backrest that can be tilted, “3D” armrests that can be adjusted side-to-side as well as up and down and adjustable lumbar support, as with most chairs on this list. What’s more, you may find this chair discounted during Amazon deals events and Black Friday.
3. Best high-end office chair for back pain
Herman Miller Aeron | ~£1,359
Seat width: 65.8cm; Seat height: 41 – 57cm; Total height: 109cm; Warranty: 12 year parts guarantee
- Great for… a sleek, stylish, and sturdy build
- Not so great for… those on a budget
Here’s one for the design enthusiasts. If there ever was an “iconic” office chair, the Aeron was it. It has made cameo appearances in movies, on TV and even has pride of place in the collection of New York’s Museum of Modern Art.
But enough of the Aeron’s reputation as a design icon. Do I recommend it as an office chair? In short, yes. Another one of the best office chairs I’ve tested, its curved mesh design is comfortable and supportive and it’s adjustable, from lumbar support to seat tilt tension. It also comes in a choice of sizes, so you can pick the one best suited to you.
On the other hand, there’s the price: the only thing that kept it from earning a Best Buy award from me. Many people are simply unable to afford an office chair in the four figures, which makes it a difficult thing to recommend for the majority of home workers. However, if money’s no object, the Aeron is hard to fault.
- Read our full Herman Miller Aeron review
4. Best office chair for encouraging movement
HAG Capisco Puls 8010 | ~£449
Seat width: 56cm; Seat height: 48.5 – 66cm; Total height: 88.5 – 116cm; Warranty: 10 years
- Great for… imaginative design, fidgety and restless users
- Not so great for… those prone to slouching or who want cushioning
Once you’ve come to terms with how odd (and, if I’m honest, uncomfortable) this chair looks, you can begin to appreciate how good it really is. Its saddle-like design – with a small padded area surrounded by ergonomically-shaped plastic – allows you to sit on it “forwards” or “backwards”. This means that the backrest can function either as a regular backrest, or across your front as an armrest. Aside from this unique feature, the Capisco comes with all the usual adjustments including seat height, depth and back tilt.
It might not be for everyone but, if you find you don’t agree with traditional office chairs, I would urge you to consider this unusual alternative.
Best office chair: What we tested
Many of the office chairs we test don’t meet the standards required to make it onto this page, while others come mighty close.
Below we’ve listed a few of the options that either; had a spot on this page before being replaced by a more impressive alternative, or narrowly missed out on being included.
They’re still worth considering, especially if you can pick them up at a discount, but don’t necessarily stand out so obviously in a crowded market.
How to choose the best office chair for back pain
Before I launch into my office chair buying advice, there is one important thing to bear in mind. As Gary Jones, physiotherapist and clinic director at Physio 206 told us: “Whether you sit in a slumped or upright position for a long period of time you may get some stiffness or discomfort in your back. If you take one thing away from this article it’s these 6 simple words: your back is designed to move!”
You should aim to move your body regularly throughout the day, whether that means getting up from your desk to take a walk from time to time, rotating your neck and upper body, or simply adjusting your sitting position.
That said, this doesn’t excuse a poorly equipped home office. A good office chair will work wonders in making your home working experience more comfortable.
What features should I look out for when buying an office chair?
- Lumbar support: This is a very important feature when it comes to back pain. If your back pain is more pronounced when sitting, Jones suggests you find an adjustable lumbar support that can move between the lower and mid parts of your back: “This will encourage the lumbar spine (lower back) to go into the movements of flexion and extension (the two movements you do when you bend forwards and arch backwards with your lower back)”.
- Size and shape: There’s no one-size-fits-all when it comes to office chairs. This might be stating the obvious, but you should make sure the office chair you buy is big (or small) enough for you. I’ve tested chairs of varying sizes and have noticed, for instance, that some may be better suited for shorter people, while others are better for those of a bigger build.
- Adjustability: After this, you should think about the chair’s adjustability. All office chairs will be height adjustable via a gas lift mechanism. But some chairs also come with adjustable back tilt, tilt tension, seat depth, arm height and arm depth. The more adjustable your office chair, the more flexibility you have to adjust the chair to your posture (and to keep adjusting throughout the day, as per Gary Jones’ advice).
What else should I consider?
Don’t forget to consider your natural resting posture: “If you have a more pronounced curve in the lower part of your back, then having a more prominent lumbar support may not be of benefit,” says Jones. “Whereas if you have quite a “flat” lower back having a lumbar support may be helpful. I would suggest seeking advice from a recognised healthcare professional such as a physiotherapist to assess your back pain first before deciding on whether a more bespoke type of chair would potentially be of benefit.”
On top of this, you should take into account the height of your desk and the position of any screens and monitors. Ideally, your screen should be at eye level, about an arm’s length away. You’ll do your back no favours if you’re hunched over a laptop all day.
Does a good office chair have to cost a lot?
Relatively speaking, no – I’ve tested chairs in the double figures and chairs in the four figures, and have found that a good office chair for back pain can be had for under £300. But you’re going to have to spend more here, invariably – you need maximum adjustability and ergonomics, after all – so don’t skimp. None of the chairs I recommend for curbing back pain come in at under £200 – if you’re on a tight budget, you can find more cheap options in our main best office chair roundup.