The best office chairs for back pain tried and tested in 2024

I’ve tested dozens upon dozens of office chairs at Expert Reviews, and I’ve found that the best office chairs for back pain stand out for two distinct reasons: their ergonomic design and their adjustability.

If you’re working remotely and you’re battling with a sore back, you should be prepared to swap that wooden dining chair or sofa for a proper seat for your home office. Poor sitting habits are a cause, or at least an exacerbator, of back pain, so it’s crucial that you invest in something more suitable and fit for purpose.

On this page, you’ll find my pick of the best office chairs I’ve tested for tackling back pain. I’m focusing here on chairs that offer ample back/lumbar support (and other adjustment options), covering all budgets to prove that you don’t need to fork out huge sums in the name of good posture. For a wider selection, see our main best office chair page.

If you’re not sure where to begin, skip to my buying guide for more information about choosing the right office chair for your needs.