Boulies EP460 Ergonomic Office Chair review: A mid-range chair with some underwhelming features

Earlier this year, I reviewed the Boulies Nubi office chair, giving it a recommended award. It’s a comfortable, if rather plain, office chair – with a nifty forward tilt mechanism that makes it particularly good for laptop users.

It’s somewhat surprising to me, then, that the retail price of Boulies’ ergonomic EP460 chair should be £90 less than that of the Nubi. On the face of it, it certainly looks more advanced: for instance, where the EP460 has adjustable lumbar support, the Nubi had no lumbar support at all. The EP460 also comes with a head and footrest as standard.

Appearances, however, can be deceiving. The EP460 offers some promising features, but some of these are underwhelming – others unnecessary.