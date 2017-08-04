The best webcams tried and tested in 2024: HD, QHD and 4K-ready picks on offer during Prime Day

If you work remotely, you’ll know how important a good webcam is. The best webcams capture video and audio in stunning high quality, and almost certainly represent an upgrade over the webcam built into your work laptop (or, heaven forbid, the front-facing camera on your phone). If you want to look and sound your best on a company meeting or livestream, a top-notch webcam is a no-brainer.

Many now come with nifty features such as automatic reframing – keeping you in the picture at all times – and autofocus, and a few will even give you total control of the image via a companion app. You don’t need to spend a fortune, either: the best budget webcams offer many of these things at reasonable prices.

We test dozens of webcams each year, assessing low-light performance, audio quality, build quality and much more. Our buying guide at the bottom of the page covers everything you need to know about buying a webcam; alternatively, skip to our mini reviews to see the results of our tests – and our favourite webcams.

Want to learn more?

🡪 Jump to the buying guide | How we test | Best webcams