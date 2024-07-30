Orangebox Do Better office chair review: A comfortable, supportive (and sustainable?) mid-range office chair

Most of these features were part of the original Orangebox Do chair. However, as I mentioned above, there have been some changes with the introduction of the Do Better. According to Orangebox, the new chair has been manufactured with significantly less carbon and is made from 98% recyclable content. I won’t go into the finer details here but, if you’re interested, you can read a full breakdown on Orangebox’s website.

Orangebox Do Better office chair review: What does it do well?

The Orangebox Do Better is very comfortable. Its foam seat is cushioned, yet firm enough to be supportive, and the adjustable lumbar support, which can be easily moved up and down via two sliders on the back of the chair, is good – if a bit hard.