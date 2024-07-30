Expert Reviews

To help us provide you with free impartial advice, we may earn a commission if you buy through links on our site. Learn more

  • Home
  • Home office
  • Orangebox Do Better office chair review: A comfortable, supportive (and sustainable?) mid-range office chair

Orangebox Do Better office chair review: A comfortable, supportive (and sustainable?) mid-range office chair

Home office
Orangebox Do Better_1 full chair
Our Rating :
Price when reviewed : £499
inc VAT

Orangebox’s relaunched Do office chair is supportive and comfortable, but its appeal is undermined somewhat by its high price

Pros

  • Supportive and comfortable
  • Adjustable lumbar support works well
  • Recycled and recyclable materials

Cons

  • Still quite expensive compared to rivals
  • Arm adjustability is disappointing

Since we originally reviewed the Orangebox Do several years ago, the company seems to have put a lot of thought into the materials that go into making its office chair. The Do Better (see what they did there?) is now made with less carbon and more recycled materials, with sustainability in mind.

Of course, claims of total sustainability are difficult to verify. What I can say is that, despite the changes in materials, the Orangebox Do Better remains a comfortable and supportive office chair that I’d recommend just as enthusiastically as the original Do – although that enthusiasm is tempered slightly by its price.

Check price at Wellworking

Orangebox Do Better office chair review: What do you get for the money?

The Orangebox Do Better costs around £500 from Wellworking. It has a fabric upholstered foam seat and a mesh backrest, and comes with seat height and seat height adjustability, plus the ability to tilt the backrest and adjust lumbar support.

Orangebox Do Better_7 back angle

The tilting mechanism has a recline limiter that can be set to three different positions, but it can only be fully locked in the upright position. Furthermore, in its attempt to make the chair easier to set up and use, Orangebox has done away with a tilt tension knob in favour of a “weight balancing mechanism” that automatically adjusts to the sitter.

Orangebox Do Better_6 leaver

Most of these features were part of the original Orangebox Do chair. However, as I mentioned above, there have been some changes with the introduction of the Do Better. According to Orangebox, the new chair has been manufactured with significantly less carbon and is made from 98% recyclable content. I won’t go into the finer details here but, if you’re interested, you can read a full breakdown on Orangebox’s website.

READ NEXT: Best office chair for back pain

Orangebox Do Better office chair review: What does it do well?

The Orangebox Do Better is very comfortable. Its foam seat is cushioned, yet firm enough to be supportive, and the adjustable lumbar support, which can be easily moved up and down via two sliders on the back of the chair, is good – if a bit hard.

Orangebox Do Better_5 seat

It’s tricky to judge the exact effectiveness of the Do Better’s weight balancing mechanism and automatically adjusting tilt tension. That said, I’m of a slim build and I found it suited me perfectly. It was neither too stiff that it wouldn’t move nor too loose that it gave way under the slightest pressure. I also asked a few of my colleagues to test it out and they found it worked similarly well.

Another tricky thing to discuss here is Orangebox’s sustainability claims. Greenwashing is widespread and it’s often difficult, if not impossible, to confirm whether a company’s products are as environmentally sound as the company claims they are. Ultimately, manufacturing products for a consumer market can never be environmentally friendly, though brands can take measures to reduce their carbon footprint.

Orangebox Do Better_3 forward view

It’s this that Orangebox has perhaps succeeded in. According to Orangebox’s website and the Do Better’s product brochure, the chair is made up of 98% recyclable content and 58% recycled content, with a carbon footprint of 40.6kg CO2e (carbon dioxide equivalent) per chair – apparently a 40% decrease compared with the previous Do model.

Having experience of sitting in the original Orangebox Do, myself and other members of the Expert Reviews team did notice a slight difference in the feel of the new chair. The build does feel a bit like it’s made from recycled and recyclable materials, but this is not a deal breaker; it’s still a sturdy chair.

READ NEXT: Best monitors for home office

Orangebox Do Better office chair review: What could be improved?

One thing I don’t love about the Orangebox Do Better is the arms. Comfort wise, these aren’t actually as hard as they look: they provide a nice bit of cushioning. When it comes to adjustability, however, they’re not as convincing.

See Related
Best fans 2024: Our recommendations based on comprehensive testing
Best portable air conditioner 2024: Tried and tested compact air conditioners
Best keyboard 2024: Tried and tested USB and wireless keyboards

They’re height adjustable but that’s the extent of it. Arguably, armrest depth and angle adjustments aren’t the most essential features in the world but, considering I’ve seen these features offered by much cheaper office chairs, it’s a notable omission.

Wellworking’s ‘Create Your Own’ option seems to offer fully adjustable arms as an optional extra, but the quoted price of £200 sounds so extreme that it almost makes me think it’s a mistake.

While I’m on the topic of price, I should say that despite the Do Better being far from the most expensive chair I’ve reviewed, it can’t really be called an affordable option, either. At £500, it’s perhaps more accurate to call it a “mid-range office chair”. Having tested the likes of the Slouch Task One, which I found offered comparable levels of comfort and support (plus a greater level of armrest adjustability) for £279, I don’t find the Do Better a straightforward recommendation at its current price.

Check price at Wellworking

Orangebox Do Better office chair review: Verdict

It’s a shame that the price of the Orangebox Do Better holds it back from winning an Expert Reviews Best Buy award. Nevertheless, the Do Better has a lot going for it: it’s comfortable to sit on for long periods of time, offers decent levels of support and – from what I’ve gleaned during testing – its automatically adjusting recline tension works very well. For what it’s worth, Orangebox’s apparent efforts towards sustainable manufacturing are commendable, too, and may appeal to many consumers.

If you have the budget to spend on a mid-range chair, the Orangebox Do Better is a solid choice, then. In fact, putting aside the price and the minor foible with the arms, there are few other faults I can find.

Read more

Reviews