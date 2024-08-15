Sihoo Doro S300 office chair review: The final frontier?

In my time reviewing office chairs for Expert Reviews, I’ve come across a couple of models from the Chinese brand Sihoo. The M57, for instance, appears on our best office chair roundup as an affordable option that still offers plenty of adjustable features.

The Sihoo Doro S300, on the other hand, is not quite so affordable, at a rather specific launch price of £797. Yet, if an aerospace-inspired office chair comes with an ‘anti-gravity’ mechanism for a “weightless recline experience”, perhaps such a high price is justified?

Ultimately, it’s a bit of a mixed bag. The Doro S300 is indeed a very comfortable office chair that offers some unique features, but the overall product is a little more down-to-earth than Sihoo’s marketing implies.