Ring Battery Video Doorbell (2024) review: One Ring to rule them all

Audio quality is every bit as good as video, with voice transmission coming out loud and clear at both ends with no noticeable delay. The camera’s speaker is loud enough to be easily understood on even a very windy day.

Something that hasn’t been added is facial recognition which you get with Nest cameras but then the cheapest Nest doorbell is far more expensive than the Ring, so you’d expect some extra features.

Ring doorbells do, however, match the Nest offering of a permanent live recording feed by storing a rolling 14-day capture from your camera. This only comes with the Premium subscription plan though.

Ring’s cameras have always been amongst the best when it comes to the speed of alerts and video feeds showing up on connected monitoring devices and the new Doorbell is no exception with alerts arriving in just over a second and the live feed showing up around 3 seconds after tapping the screen for a live view.

The Ring app has a feature that lets the doorbell play a pre-recorded message. You can choose from a selection, some in an American accent, some in a British accent, although who at Ring thought the choice of six “funny” messages from Ant & Dec was a good idea is beyond me.

What you can’t do is record your own message, so forget about greeting callers with something along the lines of “Please wait, I’m working in the garden office and it might take me some time to get to the door”.

Ring Battery Video Doorbell (2024) review: What could it do better?

Once again we are back to the question of what the Ring Doorbell will or won’t do without a paid subscription. In a nutshell, running a Ring Doorbell without a subscription means you get a doorbell but without any of the associated security or recording features, so all you can do is interact with the doorbell in real time.

That’s all well and good but I guarantee you that even if you buy a Ring doorbell with no other intention other than to use it as just a doorbell with the added benefit of live video and two-way communication you will very quickly come to want the security recording feature: humans are nosey by nature.