What marks out the best cameras, though, is the way video is processed. The most important feature on this front is HDR. Cameras with HDR take the video signal from the camera and brighten up the dark areas while ensuring the bright areas of the image aren’t blown out and difficult to see. Cameras without HDR tend to struggle to balance areas of bright and dark with the result that it can be difficult to make out crucial details in captured videos.

Night vision is also a key consideration. Most cameras have a night vision mode these days using infrared LEDs to illuminate the area immediately in front of them so they can effectively see in the dark. One or two LEDs are usually enough to light up a small or medium-sized room but, for larger rooms and outdoor spaces, you may need a camera with multiple LEDs.

You should also consider a floodlight camera for large outdoor areas, which pairs bright white floodlights and cameras for the ultimate intruder deterrent. These often need mains power, though, and are therefore trickier to install.

How expensive is the subscription?

Once motion or audio has been detected, most modern home security cameras will store that clip online so you can view it in the app or download it to your phone or laptop. And while many home security cameras offer a basic free storage service so you can use your camera without ongoing costs, the free service is often limited in some way.

Some manufacturers – including, but not limited to, Ring – don’t allow any access to online storage at all after an initial trial period, effectively forcing you to pay a subscription or miss out on core features such as motion detection zones.

It’s also worth bearing in mind that what starts out being free or cheap may not continue to be in the future. Ring, for example, recently hiked its prices by 43% for single cameras, from £3.50 to £5/mth, though the yearly price does stay the same. Here’s a quick summary of what the big companies are charging for cloud video storage.

Single camera cost (/mth and /yr) Multiple camera cost (from) Ring £5/mth | £50/yr £8/mth | £80/yr Nest Not available £6/mth | £60/yr Arlo £4.49/mth | £45/yr £11/mth | £110/yr

With this in mind, it’s worth looking for cameras that can also record video clips locally to a microSD card. While this isn’t as flexible as cloud storage, it gives you the option to keep using a camera if the company hikes prices beyond what you’re willing to pay.

What other home security camera features should I look out for?

Pan and zoom: Some cameras have a motor and optics that allow you to move the camera around remotely. It’s a useful feature but not essential. Most home security cameras have a very wide field of view and, if positioned carefully, will be able to provide a view of your entire room.

Smart assistant/speaker integration: Many manufacturers boast of integration with either Alexa or Google Assistant in their specifications but while some aspects of these features are useful, they’re worth taking with a pinch of salt. In most instances, they refer to the ability to ask the digital assistant to display the feed from your camera on your smart screen speaker, which isn’t all that useful in our experience.

Object, person and pet detection: This sounds like a gimmick but being able to filter a long list of motion-triggered video clips by the type of motion detected can be a big time-saver. Some cameras even allow you to link names to faces so that you can be alerted when the camera spots certain people – if you want to know when your kids get home from school, this is an incredibly useful feature.