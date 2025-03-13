SwannBuddy 4K review: An AI video doorbell that can chat to visitors for you

SwannBuddy 4K review: How easy is it to set up?

Set up is much the same as it is with the likes of the Tapo and Ring doorbells. Simply download the relevant app, set up a free account and follow the on-screen instructions. These ask you to scan the QR code on the back of the doorbell and put in your Wi-Fi password (2.4GHz networks only), confirm your name and address for the AI assistant so it knows if callers have the right address and, assuming you’ve charged the unit, you’re then good to go.

You don’t even need to link the doorbell to the chime provided in the box. Once I’d put the supplied AA batteries in the chime, it just worked and it’s louder than you’d expect, too. It comes with six ring tone options and it is seriously loud when the volume is turned up to max.

The metal mounting frame that Swann supplies is an unusually small thing that clips into the back of the doorbell and is secured by a small screw at the bottom. It isn’t the easiest to attach the doorbell unit to but, once in place, it feels very secure because the back of the doorbell unit sits close to flush against the door itself, with the mounting bracket completely out of sight.

Swann also includes a selection of security stickers in various languages to warn off the nefarious, screws and raw plugs, a USB-C cable (but no charger) and cables to help connect to a doorbell mains supply. There’s no angle bracket, though, so you can only mount the doorbell square-on to a door or wall.

SwannBuddy 4K review: What does it do well?

Swann doesn’t state exactly what it means by 4K, but saved videos are rendered at 2,032 x 3,712 at 15fps, while the vertical viewing angle is given as 165-degrees. That is ideal for getting a full-height view of whatever is afoot outside, and means you can see your doorstep right up to the base of the door.

So expansive is the SwannBuddy’s vertical viewing angle that it renders the dual-camera setup used by the likes of the Eufy E340 redundant. Although it’s worth mentioning that the Eufy can now be picked up for just £125, making it the cheaper option.

And image quality from the 4K camera is good, too. In daylight, video is sharp and colourful while at night it’s sharp and monochrome. There’s no daylight-nighttime switch and no option to shoot in colour at night, though: instead, the camera automatically selects IR mode when the ambient light drops below a certain level.

Once you’ve acknowledged a ring, you can either talk directly to your visitor or send them one of four pre-set voice messages, including, a little alarmingly, that you’ve called the police. Annoyingly, these are only available in an Australian accent, but aside from this, I had no issues: voice messages were clear, loud and easily audible no matter if they were live, pre-recorded or AI generated.

And there is plenty else to like, such as the ability to store images locally on a MicroSD card, so you can view, share and download via the Swann Security App without having to pay a subscription. Usefully, Swann includes a 32GB card with the doorbell, although cards of up to 128GB in size are supported.

There are subscription options (starting at £3.99/mth), which add online cloud storage for your video clips, rich notifications with embedded images and smart motion notifications that can distinguish between people, pets, cars and packages. It’s worth noting, however, that Tapo offers the latter for free.

And the Swann Security app is pretty decent. It is, perhaps, not quite as polished as the alternatives from Blink, Ring or Tapo, but ultimately it’s no less easy to navigate. It allows you to adjust all the usual subtleties such as video stream quality, microphone/speaker volume and chime volume. You can also tweak the level of motion sensitivity, select which parts of the camera’s field of view are monitored for motion activity or turn it off completely to get the absolute most from your battery.