TP-Link Tapo D210 review: An affordable video doorbell at a great price

For a budget doorbell, the quality of the images and videos generated by the D210 is impressive. In daylight, I found video footage sharp and colourful with no contrast issues in direct sunlight. At night time, performance in both colour and infra-red modes was superior to the Blink doorbell and easily on par with the Ring Video Doorbell in terms of detail and clarity.

Camera aside, the D210 carries over all the D235’s strengths. Its speed of reaction to doorbell presses and motion triggers proved to be every bit as fast as the more expensive model and voice communication was just as crisp and clear.

As with all Tapo cameras, the D210 lets you store recordings on a MicroSD card and access them free of charge via the Tapo app. There is a cloud storage option if you take out a paid Tapo Care subscription, which costs from £2.99/mth for one camera and runs to £8.99/mth for up to ten devices, but it isn’t required.

The D210’s “AI” powered motion detection capabilities work well, too. This includes the capacity to distinguish between people, animals and vehicles (although not packages, weirdly) and to select which portion of the camera’s view you want it to register motion in. It all makes for a system you can fine-tune to your exact requirements, so you’re not bombarded with notifications.

Mention must also be made of the Tapo app. In terms of both useability and features, I’d rate it as one of – if not the – best camera management apps currently available. I particularly like the way the battery charge level is shown on the device home page, the power consumption screen and the camera view widget that lets you directly access a live view with a single tap.