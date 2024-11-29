This Blink bundle is the best Black Friday video doorbell deal I’ve ever seen

The Blink Outdoor Camera is a great standalone security camera in its own right. Its standout feature is its long battery life. Because it records very short clips, the battery can last up to two years before needing to be replaced. You can mount it anywhere because it’s battery-powered and weather resistant, the video quality is a sharp 1080p and it can also see at night.

The Blink Video Doorbell is as bare bones as they come but it works well enough. The video capture is 1080p at 30fps, as with most video doorbells it allows you to see and talk to whoever is at the door, even if you’re not home, and you can even connect it to a wired chime if you already have one.

Even if you don’t, you may not need to purchase a separate chime because the Blink Video Doorbell will ring on any Echo speaker you own already, as well as your smartphone, of course. That makes it the perfect doorbell for those with large houses – and the hard of hearing.

The final piece of the jigsaw – and quite possibly the most important one – is the Blink Sync Module 2. This small, palm-sized box plugs into the mains via a micro USB, links to your cameras over Wi-Fi and has a USB-A socket on the side.

That insignificant-looking socket is the key: it allows you to plug in a USB stick to store recorded video clips from any connected camera or doorbell. Without it, you’d have to pay a monthly subscription for cloud video storage and for this bundle, you’d be paying £8/mth or £80/yr.

This is a frankly stunning deal, but there’s no need to panic if you don’t have the funds to buy it right now. It’s a deal we’ve seen before and it’s likely to come along again soon enough – probably the Amazon Spring Sale, or maybe the Boxing Day sales. And if you already own a few bits of Blink hardware, you can add to your system at a fairly hefty discount as well.

I’ve listed a few of the deals below, but there are also a few other bundles that might be worth your while considering if you don’t need as many of four outdoor cameras:

