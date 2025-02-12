TP-Link Tapo D235 review: The new king of the video doorbells

Additionally, you can define virtual zones within the camera’s field of view where motion must be detected before the system starts to record. I found the zonal detection system to be more accurate than the Ring Video Doorbell’s.

Within each motion category, you can adjust the sensitivity of detection between 1 and 10, so for instance the camera can be set to pick up all vehicular activity on your street but only animals that come right up to your doorstep.

I also tested the D235’s reaction time for several activities, as this is critical to how quickly you can respond to someone arriving at your door, or any attempted break-in. Across the board, the Tapo proved to be one of the fastest doorbells we’ve tested, matching the likes of the Ring Video Doorbell and beating the Nest Doorbell (battery). Looking back at the results from all the Tapo cameras we’ve tested this seems to be a speciality of the house.

The bundled wall-wart chime is great. Out of the box, it was preset to its loudest level, which was enough to wake the dead and scare the hell out of my greyhound, but you can turn it down – there are three volume settings.

And the chime’s performance was great, with the chime sounding the moment the doorbell button was pushed. I experienced little to no lag with audio: both microphone and speaker proved capable of supporting a clear and easily understood conversation. And you also have the option of having the doorbell automatically relay a voice message when pressed, either from a pre-recorded selection or one you record yourself.