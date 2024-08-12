Eufy Video Doorbell E340 review: The best value dual-camera doorbell

It’s a similar process for installing the chime unit provided in the box. Just tap the plus symbol to add the chime to the app and the software will take you through the setup process and link it to your doorbell. The chime unit also has a microSD card on its side, and if you think you’ll need the extra storage, or you simply want to store your video clips somewhere other than the doorbell, it’ll also offer to format the card for you once you insert it.

In short, it’s all very simple. The only technical thing to be aware of is that the E340 only supports 2.4GHz networks and your phone needs to be connected to the same network as the doorbell for setup to work.

Getting the doorbell up and running after this is relatively easy, too. The app is cleanly and clearly laid out and I found it easy to navigate. The most challenging aspect of it is that there are so many settings to consider. Aside from all the aforementioned smart features, you also have settings to adjust relating to motion detection sensitivity, video and audio quality, smart speaker streaming and more.