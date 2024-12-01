I’m a home editor and these are the KitchenAid stand mixer deals I’m recommending this Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Stand mixers are an amazing addition to a keen cook’s kitchen but they’re also a huge purchase (often costing upwards of £400), which is why the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are a great time to buy.

As a home editor, I’ve tested plenty of stand mixers over the years, and the KitchenAid Artisan is one of my absolute favourites. However, they are rarely heavily discounted, which is why this year’s sales are a huge surprise.

Right now, you can save £100s on a variety of KitchenAid Artisan stand mixers in a range of colours. Below, I’ve listed the deals I’d personally recommend based on their value for money, average price and savings.

The best KitchenAid stand mixer deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday

If you’re happy to forgo choosing the colour of your stand mixer, this is the absolute best saving you’ll find on a KitchenAid Artisan this year. For £338, not only do you get the machine with a stainless steel bowl, balloon whisk, dough hook and paddle, you’ll also get vegetable slicer and shredder attachments thrown in too.

The price for all of this is actually cheaper than just the stand mixer on its own on the KitchenAid website right now, with a total saving of £52.

For those happy to spend a bit more, this newer model of the Artisan comes in a choice of four colours, with a 4.8l bowl and improved grip thanks to the addition of a handle. It will set you back slightly more at £359 (saving £90), but I’d argue the larger 4.8l capacity, improved bowl design and choice of colours are worth the extra cost. You’ll still get all the classic accessories including the balloon whisk, dough hook and paddle, with other attachments available to purchase separately.

Alternatively, you can pick up the Artisan Tilt-Head 5KSM175PSBER with extra accessories including an additional bowl and flex edge beater for £439, saving you £90. This version is also available in a couple of extra colours, too.

This deal is ideal for those with compact kitchens. The more compact 3.3l Artisan comes with the same accessories as its larger sibling but is both smaller and lighter. At just £280, it’s considerably cheaper too, saving you £59 on its average Amazon price.

It is worth noting that KitchenAid have recently discontinued this model, so you might find buying additional accessories direct from KitchenAid a little harder in the future, but there are plenty of third party sellers who will continue to stock these. What’s more, the base accessories included in the box provide you with everything you need for cakes, sauces, doughs, meringue and more.

