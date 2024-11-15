I’ve used this Kenwood stand mixer for years and now it’s less than £200 for Black Friday

The Kenwood KMix has served me well for years and now it's just £179

If, like me, you like to make dough or cakes from scratch, you might have considered getting a stand mixer. A decent model can change your life. Kneading by hand is a pain and if you’re baking semi-regularly or batch baking for friends and family, they will undoubtedly make your life easier.

There’s just one problem. Stand mixers are incredibly expensive. The average stand mixer will set you back around £400 for a good model and while there are cheaper options out there, they tend to be a little less than perfect.

The Kenwood KMix KMX754, however, offers something in between. As it’s an older model now, you can typically pick it up for as little as £230 but occasionally during deals periods, such as Black Friday, it drops to under £200. This is incredibly good value for any stand mixer but particularly good value for a Kenwood, as it will last you years and years with the right care and maintenance.

At the moment, there are currently plenty of deals of this exact model from both AO and Amazon, who have price-matched AO’s Black Friday deals. My top pick if you happen to have an AO Five Star membership is the KMix in cream, which is now just £179.

You can also get the KMix in cream at both AO and Amazon for £199 if you don’t happen to have an AO membership. Or it’s also available in Black at AO and Amazon for just £180. Other colours, such as pink and blue are also on offer for £199.

Why you should buy the Kenwood KMix KMX754

back in 2019 and have been using it consistently in my own home for years to make pizza dough, bread, cakes and more. I’ve pushed this machine to its limit several times, batch making dough for parties and cakes for birthdays.

While I wouldn’t recommend this for anyone looking for a semi-professional machine, for the average keen cook after an entry-level model, it offers more than enough bang for your buck. It comes with three attachments as standard – a dough hook, a balloon whisk and beater – which are more than enough for cakes, doughs and things such as cream and sauces. You can also buy even more attachments separately if your heart desires.

It has a 800W motor and a generous bowl capacity that can hold 2.72kg of cake mix, 1.35kg of dough, 600g of pastry flour or 12 egg whites. I’ve made just about everything in this and its mixing ability is pretty decent considering its budget price.