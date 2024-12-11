Lavazza Jolie Evo review: Espressos and americanos without the faff

Evolution is probably too strong a word for the changes Lavazza has made, but they’re welcome nonetheless. The Jolie Evo’s body is now made from 36% recycled plastics – not that you’d be able to tell by looking at it – and while I can’t recall how much of the original model’s packaging was comprised of plastics or non-recyclables, the Jolie Evo now comes in plastic-free, 100% recyclable packing materials.

Another nod towards bolstering the Evo’s eco credentials are its shorter automatic switch off time – reduced from nine minutes on the original Jolie to two here. That doesn’t sound like much, but it adds up. Even if you only used the machine once a day, every day for a whole year, the old model would sit idle for a total of nearly 55 hours compared to just over 12 hours on the new model. To be fair, it doesn’t draw much power at all when idling; there’s only the odd, short-lived blip up to a few hundred watts every minute or so. While that’s not much, it may add up over the year, and in these days of sky-high energy costs, every penny counts.