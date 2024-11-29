This is the best De’Longhi coffee machine deal I’ve seen in the Black Friday sales

De’Longhi has a pretty decent line up of bean-to-cup coffee machines ranging from reasonably affordable to super premium. One of our favourites, the Delonghi Magnifica Evo One Touch, is a mid-range machine that’s now even better value thanks to this tasty Black Friday deal, which sees its price drop to just £379.

When we first reviewed the Magnifica Evo One Touch at its full price of £529, we gave it a full five out of five stars and a Best Buy award due to its great value, ease of use and stylish design. Over the last couple of years, its average price has dropped a little and now sees it sit at an average price of around £505. This means, even if you ignore the often inflated RRP, you’ll still be saving £126 – not bad.

Magnifica Evo One Touch ECAM292.81.B vs Magnifica Evo ECAM290.21.B

The eagle-eyed among you might have noticed there is another variation of the Magnifia Evo on offer this Black Friday, which looks strikingly similar in name and design. This version comes in slightly cheaper at £330 due to the fact it has fewer drink options.

The Evo Touch, which I’m recommending here, has seven one-touch drink options including: espresso, coffee, long cappuccino, latte, MyLatter, macchiato and hot water. The cheaper Magnifica Evo only has four: espresso, coffee, long and steam.

Should you buy the De’Longhi Magnifica Evo One Touch this Black Friday?

Both models will deliver pretty tasty espresso for a fully automatic bean-to-cup but for a more automated experience, the Evo One Touch is the winner. Of course, if you’re happy with fewer drink options, then opting for the more basic Evo model and saving close to £50 is the obvious choice.

