Best air fryer accessories: Easy ways to up your air frying game
From silicone tongs to baking kits, these are the best air fryer accessories to make the most of everyone’s favourite countertop cooker
Obsessed with your air fryer? Us too. But once you’ve mastered the basics of perfectly crispy chips, evenly cooked chicken and deliciously crunchy nuggets, it’s time to set your sights a little higher and get creative in the kitchen with all the latest accessories.
An air fryer is a quicker, more economical vessel for basic oven-ready foods but, with the right tools to hand, it can also elevate mealtimes to the next level. Learn tips and tricks with dedicated cookbooks, cut calories with nifty oil sprays and get your bake on with air fryer-specific bakeware. Here’s everything you didn’t realise you needed to make the most of your air fryer.
Best air fryer accessories: At a glance
|Best olive oil spray for air fryers
|Dunelm gourmet oil sprayer (~£14)
Dunelm gourmet oil sprayer (~£14)
|Best temperature reader for air fryers
|Thermapen Classic Thermometer (~£53)
Thermapen Classic Thermometer (~£53)
|Best air fryer basket
|Lakeland Silicone Air Fryer Basket (~£7.99)
|Check price at Lakeland
The best air fryer accessories to buy in 2024
1. Dunelm gourmet oil sprayer: Best olive oil spray for air fryers
Price when reviewed: £14
Oil sprays are nothing new, but many of the shop-bought sprays contain lecithin, which can destroy the non-stick elements of an air fryer over time. They don’t always taste great, either. Instead, pick up this smart oil sprayer from Dunelm that means you can use any oil – or vinegar – of your choice in your cooking. The fine spray distributes the oil in an even mist, helping you to use less. Ideal for use with homemade chips, meat, fish, chicken and veg.
2. Joseph Joseph Duo Lockable Silicone Tongs: Best air fryer tongs
Price when reviewed: £6.79
A good pair of kitchen tongs can make cooking a real pleasure, but not all tongs are made equal. Finding a pair that are comfortable to hold, the right size and are effective when turning food can be surprisingly difficult. When it comes to using tongs in an air fryer you also need to consider the material; stainless steel utensils will damage the air fryer’s interior, so look for silicone. We rate these Joseph Joseph tongs, which are made from silicone that’s easy to wash and also lock for compact storage. They come with a handy tool rest too.
3. The Ultimate Air Fryer Cookbook by Clare Andrews: Best air fryer cook book
Price when reviewed: £10
When we tested air fryer cookbooks, this one came out on top. Featuring handy charts for timings and temperatures, advice on converting oven cooking instructions and plenty of inspiring recipes, Clare Andrews (as featured on Channel 5’s Air Fryers: Do You Know What You’re Missing) really knows how to make the most of your machine.
Packed with 80 recipes from simple midweek meals to Sunday roasts and desserts, you’ll be able to turn your hand to anything from chocolate chip cookies to whole joints of meat in no time. Clare’s recipes are quick and easy to follow, with an emphasis on health, making this book an essential companion to any air fryer.
4. Thermapen Classic Thermometer: Best temperature reader for air fryers
Price when reviewed: £53
If you’re new to the air frying game then it can take a while to get a feel for cooking times for various foods. Surely a chicken breast can’t be cooked through in 12 minutes? Well actually, it might be. Investing in a food thermometer will provide reassurance when cooking foods like chicken, turkey and pork. In our tested roundup of meat thermometers, the Thermapen Classic was praised for its ability to provide a temperature reading in just a few seconds. We also like that it’s washable, easy to read and the probe itself is super slim – so it won’t leave obvious holes in your perfectly medium steak.
It’s worth noting that while there are cheaper options out there, the Thermapen is a worthwhile investment – our home editor has used one for years and swears by it.
5. Lakeland Silicone Air Fryer Basket: Best air fryer basket
Price when reviewed: £7.99
If there is a downside to air fryers then it’s probably the clean-up. Make things easier by investing in a lining basket or two. This 18cm silicone air fryer basket from Lakeland can be placed inside the air fryer cooking chamber and simply lifted out when your food is cooked. There are handles either side to aid lifting and the silicone material means it’s safe for temperatures up to 230ºC without warping.
Ridges inside the basket allow hot air to circulate, ensuring your food is still able to crisp up as it would in the main air fryer basket. Forget giving your air fryer a deep clean and just pop this basket in the dishwasher instead.
6. GreenMingle Air Fryer Racks: Best air fryer racks
Price when reviewed: £11
When you want to cook up a storm in your air fryer it can be frustrating to have limited surface area to place food on – particularly if you want to keep certain foods separate. For this reason, a rack is a useful addition to your air fryer arsenal, particularly if your model doesn’t come with one included.
This grill rack from GreenMingle offers three shelves on which to cook, and is compatible with many dual drawer air fryers such as the Ninja Foodi and the Tower Vortex Dual Plus. Made from stainless steel, the rack is rust-resistant and has smooth edges to avoid damaging the interior of your machine. Moreover, the open grid layers mean all food cooks quickly, evenly and crisply.
7. OXO Good Grips Silicone Baking Cups: Best baking accessory for air air fryers
Price when reviewed: £17
Baking in an air fryer is a revelation, but it’s not always easy to find the right equipment. A standard muffin tray simply isn’t an option due to their large size – but individual muffin cups are. These colourful silicone baking cups are a brilliant idea and mean you can whip up a batch of fairy cakes, breakfast muffins or chocolate fondants in a jiffy, no matter what model of air fryer you have. We also love using these to make ‘poached’ eggs and mini omelettes in the air fryer – the possibilities are endless.
How to choose the best air fryer accessories for you
Why do I need accessories for my air fryer?
Using a range of air fryer accessories can make your air frying experience more efficient. Things like silicone baskets can save you a clean-up, racks can double up your cooking area, while silicone baking cups and moulds mean you can make items like cupcakes, omelettes and pies that would not otherwise be possible in an air fryer. You may also need to upgrade your utensils to air fryer-friendly versions to avoid damaging your machine.
What can you cook with air fryer accessories?
The sky is the limit when it comes to getting creative with your air fryer accessories. Baked goods, kebabs, bread, sauces, curries, poached eggs and more are possible in the air fryer given the right kit.
What types of accessories are there for Ninja and Tower air fryers?
Silicone baskets or liners are probably the number one accessory that will transform how you cook in your air fryer. They are convenient and useful for so many types of foods that it’s advisable to purchase one or two in different shapes and sizes along with your air fryer. Other accessories that are also good to have around include tongs, basting brush, mitts, wire rack, food thermometer, specialist air frying cookbooks and an oil spray bottle.