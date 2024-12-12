Best air fryer accessories: Easy ways to up your air frying game

Obsessed with your air fryer? Us too. But once you’ve mastered the basics of perfectly crispy chips, evenly cooked chicken and deliciously crunchy nuggets, it’s time to set your sights a little higher and get creative in the kitchen with all the latest accessories.

An air fryer is a quicker, more economical vessel for basic oven-ready foods but, with the right tools to hand, it can also elevate mealtimes to the next level. Learn tips and tricks with dedicated cookbooks, cut calories with nifty oil sprays and get your bake on with air fryer-specific bakeware. Here’s everything you didn’t realise you needed to make the most of your air fryer.