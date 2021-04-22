The best tried and tested handheld vacuum cleaners to buy in 2024

If all you want to do is scoop up a few crumbs from a lunch grabbed in front of the TV, or clean up after a post-school assault on the biscuit barrel, why haul the upright vacuum cleaner out of the cupboard under the stairs when the best handheld vacuum is more convenient?

We’ve tested over 90 vacuum cleaners over the years and in our tests, we found that the best handheld vacuums are as good at cleaning up our carefully controlled test spillages as their larger cousins, making them ideal for dealing with spot cleaning. You wouldn’t want to tackle an entire house with one of these miniature marvels but, when the moment for a quick, focused clean-up comes around, you will be glad to have one to hand.

If you’re looking for a quick answer, our at-a-glance list below has links to our top favourites. Alternatively, you can jump straight to our mini reviews below. If it’s your first time buying a handheld vacuum, we’d also suggest checking out our buying guide at the bottom of this page, as it has some important information to consider before making your purchase.